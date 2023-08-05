"Very disgusting": Netizens criticize the fellow host of NCT's Ten and Yangyang's Dive Studios show, UNBELIEVABLE, for his fatphobic comments

NCT's Ten and Yangyang as well as Heejun released the first episode of their DIVE show, UNBELIEVABLE. The show that's collectively hosted by the three K-pop idols was one of the most awaited ones and fans enthusiastically tuned into the first episode to get a glimpse of the same. While fans enjoyed the majority of the show, they were displeased with a particular comment that Heejun made about a woman and her weight.
Upon hearing the comment his co-hosts, Ten and Yangyang reacted to it. They also showcased their frustration and disappointment when Heejun made those comments. Fans were extremely angered by the continued fatphobic comments from K-pop idols and addressed the same across social media platforms. They've also been demanding Heejun's removal from the show since they believe that the NCT members can carry the show better by themselves.
Fans angry at Heejun, co-host of NCT's Ten and Yangyang's show UNBELIEVABLE, for his s*xist and fatphobic comments
As the initial announcement of NCT's Ten and Yangyang hosting a Dive Studios show with Heejun landed on the internet, fans were delighted. They were looking forward to finally getting some content from the comparatively inactive members of NCT. While many excitedly tuned in to the show's first episode, they learned a lot about the two NCT members as they discussed their interests, childhood, etc.
However, fans also noticed certain things that Heejun said while sharing a personal experience. His comments were both s*xist and fatphobic, which fans called him out for. Heejun was telling a story of when he had gone to a hair shop and said that that was when he noticed that his designer had lost weight. He added that he "had no idea she was that pretty before she lost that weight."
Heejun made similar comments when the three were answering questions that came through sent-in emails for the show. One question asked the three hosts about how one could reveal the truth about Santa Claus not being real to their children. While the comments about a person's weight were irrelevant for this question, Heejun managed to talk about Santa Claus' weight.
"Which can be challenging due to his weight. The cookies causes his insulin to spike, contributing to his weight," he said.
Many were upset about these unnecessary and offensive comments about people's weight, especially as it can be triggering to those watching the show. Even as Heejun said those words, both Ten and Yangyang looked displeased with the topic that was being conversed about. The two were clearly unhappy about the comments and also showed a tinge of anger in their facial expressions.
Needless to say, fans caught on to all these moments and discussed them on social media. While some said that Heejun's comments are questionable, others noted that they knew there "was a problem" with Heejun but couldn't place a finger on it until he made the comments.
However, what most people were upset about was that even though the episode was edited for release, the editors didn't question or remove the problematic stance of Heejun's comments.
While the clip has been edited out of the episode, people believe that there was a lot of unprofessionalism and fatphobia in the first episode of UNBELIEVABLE.
Fans also believe that Heejun should be removed from the show and they prefer to just have Ten and Yangyang host the show henceforth. However, there has been no comment from the show's creators about the same.