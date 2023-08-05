"Very disgusting": Netizens criticize the fellow host of NCT's Ten and Yangyang's Dive Studios show, UNBELIEVABLE, for his fatphobic comments

NCT's Ten and Yangyang as well as Heejun released the first episode of their DIVE show, UNBELIEVABLE. The show that's collectively hosted by the three K-pop idols was one of the most awaited ones and fans enthusiastically tuned into the first episode to get a glimpse of the same. While fans enjoyed the majority of the show, they were displeased with a particular comment that Heejun made about a woman and her weight.

Upon hearing the comment his co-hosts, Ten and Yangyang reacted to it. They also showcased their frustration and disappointment when Heejun made those comments. Fans were extremely angered by the continued fatphobic comments from K-pop idols and addressed the same across social media platforms. They've also been demanding Heejun's removal from the show since they believe that the NCT members can carry the show better by themselves.

surreal wayv clips @surrealwyvclips

hope you guys do something @thedivestudios :) on another note, those “jokes” are very disgusting and the fact that it wasn’t edited out is even more disappointing. we are all here to support ten and yangyang, not to hear a random man make fatphobic remarks to try to be funny.hope you guys do something @thedivestudios :) pic.twitter.com/nVqSzXK5hG

Fans angry at Heejun, co-host of NCT's Ten and Yangyang's show UNBELIEVABLE, for his s*xist and fatphobic comments

As the initial announcement of NCT's Ten and Yangyang hosting a Dive Studios show with Heejun landed on the internet, fans were delighted. They were looking forward to finally getting some content from the comparatively inactive members of NCT. While many excitedly tuned in to the show's first episode, they learned a lot about the two NCT members as they discussed their interests, childhood, etc.

However, fans also noticed certain things that Heejun said while sharing a personal experience. His comments were both s*xist and fatphobic, which fans called him out for. Heejun was telling a story of when he had gone to a hair shop and said that that was when he noticed that his designer had lost weight. He added that he "had no idea she was that pretty before she lost that weight."

Heejun made similar comments when the three were answering questions that came through sent-in emails for the show. One question asked the three hosts about how one could reveal the truth about Santa Claus not being real to their children. While the comments about a person's weight were irrelevant for this question, Heejun managed to talk about Santa Claus' weight.

"Which can be challenging due to his weight. The cookies causes his insulin to spike, contributing to his weight," he said.

Many were upset about these unnecessary and offensive comments about people's weight, especially as it can be triggering to those watching the show. Even as Heejun said those words, both Ten and Yangyang looked displeased with the topic that was being conversed about. The two were clearly unhappy about the comments and also showed a tinge of anger in their facial expressions.

Needless to say, fans caught on to all these moments and discussed them on social media. While some said that Heejun's comments are questionable, others noted that they knew there "was a problem" with Heejun but couldn't place a finger on it until he made the comments.

Ellie @weishellie pic.twitter.com/MXragw8wDA yangyang and ten's faces when heejun was telling that tmi... i personally do not want to be on the receiving end of yangyang's stare. ten just blinking repeatedly as if he can't believe what he's hearing and his smile fading... please don't set them up like this @thedivestudios… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

ㅆ @adareten twitter.com/thedivestudios… some of han heejun's comments in the first episode are... very questionable. ten and yangyang are both charming and fun hosts and they can definitely do the show on their own without any moderator i believe pic.twitter.com/ZWXMcc7c7x

bri 🍠 @n4mukoos idk why dive studios even needs that guy like people are watching the show for ten and yangyang if they really want an mc maybe another idol but it’s honestly just fine with the two of them twitter.com/weishellie/sta…

iris @kunsnem i need that heejun man gone, how r u guys' whole concept positivity and diversity and acceptance yet let a man who makes fatphobic and weird comments on your podcast and POST it . Unbelievable indeed . ten and yangyang could easily lead the show without him twitter.com/thedivestudios…

m 愛 🎸 @osakiremix yangyang wanted to knock the lights out of this man and ten was ready to hold him down for yangyang so he could get a few licks in himself twitter.com/weishellie/sta…

นนน @nwv_nuvt the fact that he still keep going on after that stare from ten and yangyang 🤡 pic.twitter.com/z04ezZvfUD

💚 @_ademone I knew there was going to be a problem with that guy. I couldn’t remember why I couldn’t feel him but yeh… no surprise here. This is not about setting Ten and Yangyang up tho, it’s about the fatphobia here. Their reaction was the bare minimum in that situation. twitter.com/weishellie/sta…

However, what most people were upset about was that even though the episode was edited for release, the editors didn't question or remove the problematic stance of Heejun's comments.

While the clip has been edited out of the episode, people believe that there was a lot of unprofessionalism and fatphobia in the first episode of UNBELIEVABLE.

Fans also believe that Heejun should be removed from the show and they prefer to just have Ten and Yangyang host the show henceforth. However, there has been no comment from the show's creators about the same.