Why is 'SBS Apologize to TEN' trending on X? Fans angered following the NCT member's dangerous fall during his 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon performance

On Monday, December 25, NCT's TEN and his fellow members performed their recent title track, Baggy Jeans, at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon. However, as the idol entered the stage to kickstart his performance, he was spotted falling into an open lift, scaring and concerning many fans.

While the idol was soon seen back on stage, rolling out his performance for Baggy Jeans, many were still worried about the idol's physical health. The idol soon assured fans through his Bubble account that he suffered no injuries and was completely fine.

However, fans were angered by the poor stage construction and management of SBS that failed to inform TEN about the open lift or guide him to make his way to the center of the stage safely. While fans were already outraged by the incident, their anger was fueled by SBS' news report on the same which, as fans believed, allegedly blamed the accident on the idol and failed to apologize for the incident.

Following the same, they've been trending the hashtag, 'SBS Apolpgize to TEN' on X to garner the company's attention and address the concerning issue.

Fans criticize the management of 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon following NCT TEN's dangerous fall into an open lift before his performance

On Christmas, December 25, the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon was rolled out at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, Korea, and the much-awaited music festival excited fans and netizens about the upcoming events. However, fans were rather shocked to see the poor construction and management of the music festival where several K-pop idols were allegedly mistreated.

Many netizens noticed the poor camera work for THE BOYZ's stage, mis-spelling, and audio mix-ups during Stray Kids' stage, etc. Adding to the long list of disappointing events that unfolded at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon was TEN's dangerous fall into an open lift right before his Baggy Jeans performance. When all the NCT U members, Jaehyun, Taeyong, Doyoung, and Mark, were gathered on the stage, TEN was seen making his way to them.

However, on his way, he fell through an open lift right in front of the stage, which was ideally not supposed to be open. Thankfully, he caught on the stage without falling through completely, and fans believe that it was the only reason why he escaped from suffering major injuries. While he immediately went back on stage to kickstart the performance of Baggy Jeans, fans were still shocked by all this.

The same night, the idol assured fans on Bubble, letting fans know that he was fine. He wrote,

"I'm okay, don't worry, if I'm really sick, I'll tell you right away, I love you, Merry Christmas again."

They were all the more angered by the incident since it wasn't the first time accidents have unfolded at SBS' events. Back in 2019, Red Velvet's Wendy also fell during her SBS Gayo Daejeon stage, leading to serious injuries that required her to undergo surgery.

While TEN's wasn't a major accident, fans were still disappointed and concerned about the pattern of dangerous incidents falling out through SBS' events.

However, they grew all the more unsettled when SBS reported the news about the idol's fall in an allegedly non-remorseful manner.

"During the 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' broadcast live on the 25th, fans were caught on camera watching TEN fall down without seeing the lift installed on the stage, causing concern among fans."

Since the report failed to apologize for their poor management and continued to blame the idol for not seeing the open lift, leading to his fall, fans' criticism towards SBS doubled. Here's how fans have reacted:

As fans continue to raise concerns over the idol's health and SBS's poor management and stage construction, they've also been demanding an apology from the company for their mistakes.