Bang Chan of Stray Kids made headlines on December 25, 2023, after his band Stray Kids' performance at SBS Gayo Daejeon. The year-end music extravaganza of 2023, SBS Gayo Daejeon, was held on Monday, where almost every big name in K-pop gathered to celebrate as the year comes to an end. However, amidst revelries, netizens' concerns regarding Stray Kids' Bang Chan allegedly being mistreated at SBS Gayo Daejeon surfaced online.

The SBS Gayo Daejeon event was criticized by STAYs for improperly handling Stray Kids' stage performance. Fans berated SBS for several faults, including mispronouncing names, using apprehensive camera angles, tuning in a song from a different K-pop group during Stray Kids' performance, and more.

Later the same day, fans of the Rock-Star group came across an unsettling article by SBS regarding Bang Chan's weekly live-stream show, Channie's Room. A fan, @onlybngchan, tweeted on X on December 25, claiming that SBS played a massive role in halting the idol's weekly live-stream show earlier this year.

"Just found out that SBS played a huge role in channie's room being cancelled and therefore starting this massive hate train against Bang Chan in 2023. messing up skz stage today added to this makes this look like a devil's plan I'm not even kidding."

"Where is the professionalism?": Fans enraged as they accuse SBS of allegedly mistreating Bang Chan multiple times

To backtrack, in August 2023, Bang Chan supposedly addressed the controversy over JYP Entertainment's choice to forcibly discontinue his weekly livestream broadcast, Channie's Room. Fans and online users were incensed when the idol admitted at the group's most recent fan meetup on August 28, 2023, that his management company, JYP Entertainment, was the reason behind the show's abrupt ending.

For the unversed, in 2019, Stray Kids' Bang Chan launched his weekly livestream, in which he interacted with followers on current affairs and reacted to new songs and other topics. After years of vigorous development, the show abruptly came to an end in May 2023, having developed into a haven of solace and serenity for its viewers.

Meanwhile, on December 25, 2023, several fans claimed that SBS intentionally gave Stray Kids zero points when the group's single S-Class from their album 5-STAR was nominated in Inkigayo. An X user, @jullen27202, wrote on the social media platform, highlighting the same allegations.

"Remember how they gave skz zero broadcast points when s-class was nominated for first place even though s-class was played multiple times on the radio during the tracking period and skz attended the broadcasting the week before. Yeah I KNOW WHAT THEY ARE."

This matter immediately got embroiled after what happened during Stray Kids' performance at the SBS Gayo Daejeon on December 25, 2023. Fans observed that while the group was onstage performing, the camera continued to film the vacant section of the stage. They went so far as to accuse SBS for being unethical, unprofessional, and having subpar camera work.

But this also highlighted another issue where the Stray Kids leader had to apologize for a certain remark he made. Fans brought up the incident of May 14, 2023, when Bang Chan discussed his encounter with the Music Bank in Paris event, which took place in early April, during his weekly webcast. Bang Chan discussed generational variations in greeting politeness and his opinions on the topic during the live broadcast.

For the uninitiated, in Korean culture, anyone who is younger or a junior bows to someone who is older than them or is their senior in the professional realm. The Stray Kids leader had mentioned how he was taken aback when a few junior groups did not return to his greeting even when he had bowed and greeted them. Bang Chan's remarks quickly provoked debates online over polite greetings.

Following this, on May 18, 2023, the idol posted on the official Stray Kids Instagram account and expressed regret for his remarks. Bang Chan had clarified that his views were not directed towards any particular artists, and he did not intend to offend anyone.

This particular incident was brought back into the spotlight once again as fans discussed how SBS allegedly mistreated Stray Kids during the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon, filming their performance poorly, playing the wrong music during their onstage act, not filming Bang Chan properly during his verses, and last but not least, incorrectly spelling the band's name as "Stary Kids" on national television.

Supporters were incensed that the organization was the only one to make such errors—they never happened for any other group. They chastised the executive team of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) and called them out for an apparent lack of respect. Fans of the particular K-pop group stated that they want the broadcasting network to apologize to the band's members.

An X user, @nxrqxydxh, wrote, bringing attention to the apology issued by the Stray Kids' leader.

"Them calling out Chan for telling the truth instead of calling out those disrespectful 4th gen idols. Ya'll know who they are that's ya'll are so pressed. It's not Chan's fault that ur faves are disrespectful and find it so hard to bow to their seniors."

Despite not confronting it, STAYs—the official fandom name of Stray Kids—declared that they will keep protesting on social media to draw SBS Gayo Daejeon's attention and stop them from making the same blunders. They also saw that during the concerts, the members' mics were muffled. This further fuelled their outrage towards SBS, as they charged the network with allegations of mistreatment.

However, fans were pleased with the group's performance in spite of several obstacles that nearly overshadowed them and damaged their show. Nevertheless, the fandom went ahead and expressed their anger over all the incidents since May 2023, which somehow happened to be correlated as per their conjectures.

They turned to X to express their wrath and views against SBS and sought JYP Entertainment to take some steps against the broadcasting network.

Fans observed that the octet made fun of SBS for referring to them as "Stary Kids" when they went live on their YouTube account. In order to avoid making the errors mentioned previously, fans demand that Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) apologize to Bang Chan and Stray Kids for the aforementioned allegations.