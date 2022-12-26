Fans angry as TXT's Huening Kai is nowhere to be seen in SBS' 2022 Gayo Daejeon official photos

TXT's Huening Kai was cut off from the official performance photos of the 2022 Gayo Daejeon, leading fans to criticize SBS for their lack of attention to detail.

Accidentally or on purpose, removing a member from a K-pop group is one of the biggest blunders in the eyes of fans. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, aka TXT, has been active since 2019 and has performed on countless stages. Their performance at this year’s Gayo Daejeon stole many hearts, and while SBS earned praise, it soon got swept in the fandom’s rage.

zoha! @vocaltxt TXT IS 5. NOTHING ELSE. I AM SO DONE WITH THESE SHOWS PURPOSELY EXCLUDING HYUKA. WHERE IS OUR KAI? TXT IS 5. NOTHING ELSE. I AM SO DONE WITH THESE SHOWS PURPOSELY EXCLUDING HYUKA. WHERE IS OUR KAI? https://t.co/vWgUdZFqMo

SBS released four official photos of the Good Boy Gone Bad singers’ performance on December 25. MOAs (TXT’s fandom) instantly noticed that TXT’s maknae was missing from them. Fans angrily began tweeting “TXT is 5” leading it to trend on Twitter for some time.

SBS lands in trouble after on-site photos cut off TXT’s Huening Kai from the group

TXT’s Huening Kai, as the group’s youngest member, is pampered by both his groupmates and the fandom. The singer is known for his high-pitch squeals of excitement and bubbly personality. However, seeing him cut off from high-quality group images taken mid-performance opened a floodgate of angry comments from fans.

The four photos that SBS released on December 25 included group shots. In the first photo, Soobin was the only one seen clearly, since it was the end of their DNA cover which required all members to stand in a line. The other three photos captured Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, and Taehyun, but had no hint of Huening Kai.

Fans soon began commenting how “mad” they were at SBS for not including TXT’s Huening Kai in the group photo, demanding that the network delete the post, revise it with the youngest member’s pictures, and then re-post it. Take a look at fans’ angry reactions below:

v 🪷 @soobinbeloved NOT A SINGLE HYUKA PIC DONT MAKE ME MAD. TXT IS 5 NOT A SINGLE HYUKA PIC DONT MAKE ME MAD. TXT IS 5 https://t.co/A1G0nFsro4

Not just “TXT is 5,” but Huening Kai’s name also began trending on Twitter with over 16k tweets. While many directed their anger towards SBS, others also kept on praising the youngest member for his talents.

SBS also comes under the radar of ENHYPEN’s fandom for excluding Jay

TXT’s Huening Kai wasn’t the only member who didn’t make it to the official group photos, but ENHYPEN’s Jay suffered the same fate. ENGENEs, ENHYPEN’s fandom, called out SBS for excluding Jay’s photo from the 2022 Gayo Daejeon performance photos.

A few fans noted that Jay’s exclusion was not a one-time thing, but had occurred multiple times previously. Similar to MOAs, they bombarded criticism under #ENHYPEN_IS_7 hashtag. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions for it below:

ENHYPEN JAY GLOBAL @jaylandglobal We don't understand why Jay is always excluded in SBS releases - photos, articles, videos - apart from the broadcast itself, NOTHING. We waited PATIENTLY for so long for releases and still, nothing. ENHYPEN IS SEVEN. NO ONE SHOULD BE LEFT BEHIND. NO ONE. We don't understand why Jay is always excluded in SBS releases - photos, articles, videos - apart from the broadcast itself, NOTHING. We waited PATIENTLY for so long for releases and still, nothing. ENHYPEN IS SEVEN. NO ONE SHOULD BE LEFT BEHIND. NO ONE.

In other news, TXT is all geared up to welcome the new year with a thrilling comeback with mini-album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. This album will take fans deeper into the universe the group is building. TEMPTATION is scheduled for release on January 27, 2023 at 2 PM KST.

