“He’s about to serve I fear”: Fans express joy as NCT's Jaehyun is set to drop his solo single Horizon

NCT member Jeong Jaehyun is gearing up to release his solo project as revealed in the newly disclosed lineup poster by NCT Lab, a platform dedicated to archiving NCT members' independent music. This exciting track, titled Horizon, is set to be premiering on August 8, 2023, and will be accessible across various music platforms.

Interestingly, fans had already seen this coming as they were quick to pick up on hints dropped by Jaehyun himself via his Instagram stories. A picturesque horizon spotted during his ocean voyage sparked speculation, ultimately proving accurate as the song's title, was confirmed to be Horizon.

On the day of August 2, the SM Entertainment-managed boyband took to Twitter to announce the launch of the dedicated NCT Lab Instagram page along with an eagerly anticipated lineup poster for this project. Originally introduced in February 2022, NCT Lab forms a significant part of SM Entertainment's SM STATION initiative, offering NCT members the creative space to release solo, unit, and self-composed tracks.

NCT lab's newly opened Instagram account recently unveiled a poster discloeing that the upcoming schedule release will feature a much-anticipated solo song by member Jaehyun and is all set to make its debut on August 8. This song will be available to global audiences through various popular musical platforms like iTunes, Spotify, SM Entertainment's YouTube channel, etc. Though it has been a much-awaited project, it's not the first for the company.

The song marks the latest addition to NCT's growing agenda of musical offerings within the project. This journey of individual projects commenced in February with Mark's introspective solo single Child. Subsequent releases included the harmonious Rain Day by Taeil, Kun, and Yangyang, Jaehyun's soulful solo Forever Only, and the vibrant song Birthday presented by Ten. The series reached a recent high with Mark's April single Golden Hour.

As the eagerly awaited release of Jaehyun's solo endeavor approaches, fans are undoubtedly assured to immerse themselves in his musical journey, exploring the domain of Horizon. With NCT's continuous dedication to creative expression and individuality, NCT Lab will remain a cherished platform where the group's talents shine in distinctive ways.

We can see some of the fans' reactions here:

Additionally a huge event is happening soon for NCT fans on August 26, 2023, at the Munhak Stadium. It's a special concert where all the NCT members will perform together for the first time, called as NCT NATION. This is a big deal because fans have mixed feelings about it, but it's nevertheless a historic moment for NCT.

All the NCT members from different groups will come together to put on a spledid show. This is something new and exciting for both the fans and the members. Even though fans have divided opinions about this, it's still a big step in NCT's journey. It's also a chance for the fans to see their favorite members perform together on one stage.