“Crying like the proud mom": NCT fans are stoked as Jaehyun is confirmed to make big screen debut in You'll Die In 6 Hours

NCT's Jaehyun is setting the stage, literally, for his big screen debut as an actor in the mystery-thriller film, You'll Die In 6 Hours. The news was made public by Star News on July 3, KST, and needless to say, fans are going berserk over his debut as a movie actor and his return to acting.
You'll Die In 6 Hours is based on the novel of writer Kazuaki Takano and is its namesake. Although no premiere date has been declared, it is a safe bet that NCTzens (NCT fans) and Valentines (Jaehyun fans) will sell out the tickets.
But for now, fans are content with sharing their thoughts on social media. One tweeted:
All about You'll Die In 6 Hours and Jaehyun's role in it
In the film, fans can expect to see him in the lead role, Jun-woo, a man with the supernatural ability to foretell how people will die. Jaehyun's agency, SM Entertainment, also confirmed the news of his role in the upcoming project to local news outlet Joy News24.
"Jaehyun will appear in the movie '6 Hours Later You Die," the agency stated.
Moreover, the artist will reportedly share the screen with co-stars Park Ju-hyun and Kwak Si-yang. The cast will possibly begin filming this summer. Fans seem pumped for the movie, and it is all they can talk about. While some are praising the Ay-yo singer for his multi-tasking abilities, others are "proud" of the singer-cum-actor.
Kazuaki Takano's novel, You'll Die In 6 Hours, was also made into a film in Japanese called 6 Jikango ni kimi wa shinu (You will die six hours later) back in 2008. The film tells the story of Keishi, a seer capable of predicting the death of others, who tells a girl named Mio that she will die in six hours. Even though the girl initially does not believe him, perilous situations make her change her mind.
More on NCT members
Jaehyun made his acting debut with the Korean mini-series Dear M (2022). The series revolved around a college romance where the 26-year-old idol played a second-year student of Computer Science. He debuted with NCT in 2016. He is also in NCT's sub-units, NCT 127, NCT U, and NCT DoJaeJung.
Some of the NCT members who were previously seen showing off their acting skills are WinWin (The Shadow and Sweet Games), Doyoung (To X Who Doesn't Love Me), and Jaemin (Method To Hate You), to name a few.