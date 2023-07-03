“Crying like the proud mom": NCT fans are stoked as Jaehyun is confirmed to make big screen debut in You'll Die In 6 Hours

NCT's Jaehyun is setting the stage, literally, for his big screen debut as an actor in the mystery-thriller film, You'll Die In 6 Hours. The news was made public by Star News on July 3, KST, and needless to say, fans are going berserk over his debut as a movie actor and his return to acting.

You'll Die In 6 Hours is based on the novel of writer Kazuaki Takano and is its namesake. Although no premiere date has been declared, it is a safe bet that NCTzens (NCT fans) and Valentines (Jaehyun fans) will sell out the tickets.

But for now, fans are content with sharing their thoughts on social media.

bee 🌼 @ninetysevencart its been hours since the actor jaehyun news dropped, but i still feel like crying like the proud mom that i am zjdbsjdjjsjdjs its been hours since the actor jaehyun news dropped, but i still feel like crying like the proud mom that i am zjdbsjdjjsjdjs 😭💛

All about You'll Die In 6 Hours and Jaehyun's role in it

In the film, fans can expect to see him in the lead role, Jun-woo, a man with the supernatural ability to foretell how people will die. Jaehyun's agency, SM Entertainment, also confirmed the news of his role in the upcoming project to local news outlet Joy News24.

"Jaehyun will appear in the movie '6 Hours Later You Die," the agency stated.

Moreover, the artist will reportedly share the screen with co-stars Park Ju-hyun and Kwak Si-yang. The cast will possibly begin filming this summer. Fans seem pumped for the movie, and it is all they can talk about. While some are praising the Ay-yo singer for his multi-tasking abilities, others are "proud" of the singer-cum-actor.

ㅇㅇ @dearestyunoh it's not even a week since actor jaehyun's first debut anniversary, and we got another good news: actor jaehyun film debut in a mystery/thriller drama...good things are finally coming his way. i'm proud of our jaehyun everyday 🤍



it's not even a week since actor jaehyun's first debut anniversary, and we got another good news: actor jaehyun film debut in a mystery/thriller drama...good things are finally coming his way. i'm proud of our jaehyun everyday 🤍 https://t.co/QlJUjhT8yV

YuJae⁰⁷⁷⁷🍑🍒 @ValentinyAi77



ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK

#JAEHYUN #재현 #NCT재현



Jaehyun becoming the second NCT members to debut as a MOVIE actor in a big screen!!! This is such a huge achievement!! Can’t wait for the movie!! Indeed good things takes time. I’m so proud of Jaehyun!!ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK Jaehyun becoming the second NCT members to debut as a MOVIE actor in a big screen!!! This is such a huge achievement!! Can’t wait for the movie!! Indeed good things takes time. I’m so proud of Jaehyun!!ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK #JAEHYUN #재현 #NCT재현https://t.co/zMzr8sv3uF

🐝 @yunotized jaehyun is really booked and busy... he's literally in the middle of preparing for the new 127 album + nct album + fanmeeting + nct nation concert AND now the movie omg.. jaehyun is really booked and busy... he's literally in the middle of preparing for the new 127 album + nct album + fanmeeting + nct nation concert AND now the movie omg..

NCT Jaehyun Philippines @NCTJAEHYUNPH Praying ‘You Will Die In Six Hours’ will be available to watch on international platforms and/or PH cinemas Praying ‘You Will Die In Six Hours’ will be available to watch on international platforms and/or PH cinemas 🙏 https://t.co/crHjTEwuNT

phoebe saw djj! @milkandjaehyun valentines going about their day knowing that actor jaehyun is back:

valentines going about their day knowing that actor jaehyun is back:https://t.co/0Uco3tmvzR

ً @heycite seated for actor jaehyun seated for actor jaehyun

🥟 @JYONG147



ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK

#JAEHYUN #재현 #NCT재현 we all know how jaehyun is really good with his eye mysterious gaze hence we always want him to play a thriller/horror movie. this character will be perfect for him. i’m excited 🥹ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK we all know how jaehyun is really good with his eye mysterious gaze hence we always want him to play a thriller/horror movie. this character will be perfect for him. i’m excited 🥹ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK #JAEHYUN #재현 #NCT재현 https://t.co/vdGarl3OLx

x__x @spoilrot Jaehyun actor employment in a mystery thriller Jaehyun actor employment in a mystery thriller https://t.co/hWu86SGCux

Kazuaki Takano's novel, You'll Die In 6 Hours, was also made into a film in Japanese called 6 Jikango ni kimi wa shinu (You will die six hours later) back in 2008. The film tells the story of Keishi, a seer capable of predicting the death of others, who tells a girl named Mio that she will die in six hours. Even though the girl initially does not believe him, perilous situations make her change her mind.

More on NCT members

Jaehyun made his acting debut with the Korean mini-series Dear M (2022). The series revolved around a college romance where the 26-year-old idol played a second-year student of Computer Science. He debuted with NCT in 2016. He is also in NCT's sub-units, NCT 127, NCT U, and NCT DoJaeJung.

Some of the NCT members who were previously seen showing off their acting skills are WinWin (The Shadow and Sweet Games), Doyoung (To X Who Doesn't Love Me), and Jaemin (Method To Hate You), to name a few.

