On June 19, 2023, NCTzens who were subscribed to NCT 127's promotional email newsletter received an email about NCT DREAM's recent full-length album, ISTJ, and its pre-release track, Broken Melodies. Many were angered at this since they felt that SM Entertainment was using NCT 127's pre-established fanbase and popularity to reel attention for its fellow subunits.
Many believe that since the two groups are sub-units of the same larger group and are housed under the same label, the matter at hand is not really an issue.
However, quite a sizeable section of the fanbase has also pointed out that there has been continuous exploitation and poor management in the company, with visible hints of favoritism showcased here and there.
Netizens are enraged after NCT DREAM promotional content arrives in NCT 127's email newsletter
As fans realized that many those with subscriptions to NCT 127's email newsletter received NCT DREAM's promotion for the upcoming album, ISTJ, many argued that this was an exploitation of NCT 127 and their company's failure to respect them as a separate group.
While the email justified this move by noting that since Mark and Haechan are present in both subunits, such promotion is reasonable, many think that this majorly buds from SM Entertainment's poor management and organization of promotional schedule for the groups.
Additionally, fans also noticed that NCT DREAM themselves lack a promotional email and the one connected to their Instagram account leads to NCT 127's id.
In light of the same, several fans cited previous instances when NCT 127's popularity was exploited.
For instance, in March of this year, fans witnessed SM Entertainment converting NCT 127's Japan TikTok account into NCT's Japan TikTok account, where all the subunit's previous content was completely erased to make way for new content as a way to leverage its strong fanbase.
Despite the backlash, some fans also tried to argue that this isn't the fault of SM Entertainment, but rather the UMG Label (for international promotions) that NCT DREAM was recently signed under.
While the other NCT subunits were already under the American label, this was the group's first comeback after being housed under them, which explains why promotional content was sent through NCT 127's email newsletter.
Regardless, fans are continuing to argue that this stands as a proof of poor management by the companies. Many are quite disappointed and angered to see the repeated case of exploitation, poor management, and lack of proper promotion for all artists housed under the agency, more specifically the NCT subunits.