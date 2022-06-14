SM Entertainment draws ire in light of alleged poor handling of NCT 127's Singapore concert 

Fans of NCT 127 across the globe have criticized SM Entertainment, their agency, for allegations of underperformance and lack of planning of NCT 127's ongoing world tour NEOCTIY: THE LIN.

The K-Pop group recently concluded a tour of Japan on May 27, with the final concert lasting over two days. While the Tokyo Dome concert reported a total of 100k thousand people attending, the seating arrangements for the world tour have left many fans concerned.

NCT 127's Singapore concert, scheduled for July 2, has fans criticizing SM Entertainment

According to several NCTzens, especially those from South East Asia, SM Entertainment has exhibited a lax attitude towards the eagerly anticipated world tour. Many fans stated that the agency has not even released a proper schedule, despite announcing the tour in 2021.

OneProduction @OneProductionSG NCT 127 2ND TOUR 'NEO CITY : SINGAPORE – THE LINK'



2 JULY 2022, SATURDAY

SINGAPORE INDOOR STADIUM



will be making their return to Singapore with their new tour on 2nd July at the Singapore Indoor Stadium!

Many Southeast Asian fans pointed out that tour dates for the USA, Europe, or East Asia are announced well in advance, at least a few weeks before they go on sale. In the case of Southeast Asian countries, however, the time interval is much less.

SM Entertainment announced NCT 127's concert in Singapore, which is scheduled for July 2. The show may be less than a month away, but the announcement was made only a day before the tickets officially went on sale, giving fans little to no time to prepare.

Given that many NCT 127 fans had planned on coming from neighboring countries, the lack of time gave many no window to plan a trip.

ㅍㅇ ❀ @haemjjitokki majority of kpop concerts announcing usa jp europe tours: at least a month advance before actual concert and weeks before ticketing

when it comes to SEA: surprise bitch



when it comes to SEA: surprise bitch majority of kpop concerts announcing usa jp europe tours: at least a month advance before actual concert and weeks before ticketingwhen it comes to SEA: surprise bitch

OneProduction @OneProductionSG



Roll up to the party, roll up, roll up~ 🤩 🏼



: bit.ly/NCT127_2022



#NCT127

_NEOCITY_THE_LINK

#NEOCITY_THE_LINK_SG Tickets will go on sale TOMORROW (14 Jun, Tue) at 4pm onwards via ticketmaster.sg / hotline +65 3158 8588 / SingPost outlets!Roll up to the party, roll up, roll up~ 🤩 #NCT127 inSG #NCT127 _NEOCITY_THE_LINK Tickets will go on sale TOMORROW (14 Jun, Tue) at 4pm onwards via ticketmaster.sg / hotline +65 3158 8588 / SingPost outlets! Roll up to the party, roll up, roll up~ 🤩🙌🏼🎫: bit.ly/NCT127_2022#NCT127 #NCT127inSG #NCT127_NEOCITY_THE_LINK #NEOCITY_THE_LINK_SG

liz⁷ ✘ 🍞 @prodygbg not the nct concert dates in singapore dropped today And the ticket sales r LITERALLY tomorrow lmfao one production y'all have a death wish not the nct concert dates in singapore dropped today And the ticket sales r LITERALLY tomorrow lmfao one production y'all have a death wish 💀💀💀💀

shay ♡ 9 years w bts @stillwithmark nct dropping that singapore show and having tickets go on sale one day after is criminal you’re all going to hell nct dropping that singapore show and having tickets go on sale one day after is criminal you’re all going to hell

The number of concerts in Singapore, or lack thereof, was also a cause of concern for many fans, who accused the agency of neglecting them.

NCT 127 kickstarted their NEOCTIY: THE LINK tour with a three-night residency at Seoul, South Korea’s Gocheok Sky Dome, in December 2021. They followed it up with five concerts in Japan as part of the NCT 127 2nd Tour 'NEO CITY: Japan – The Link', out of which three have been performed. The boy group has two upcoming shows at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome later this month.

Compared to these, the much anticipated Singapore concert is merely a single-night concert, barely enough to fit fans from South East Asia.

This is not all. Fans of the group also took offense at SM Entertainment allegedly outsourcing the planning of the Singapore concert to a local company, One Production, instead of taking the lead themselves.

Given the apparent lack of agency of NCT 127 in their own tour plans, several fans questioned whether or not the group themselves knew about the scheduled activities.

dua @hyucksivy so happy for all my oomfs who are abt to see nct 127 in singapore!!!



so happy for all my oomfs who are abt to see nct 127 in singapore!!!https://t.co/TM2G7nyMFF

Caitlin Benson ☁️ @caitybreacts So I guess im gonna get tickets for NCT 127 in Singapore because SM playing about these U.S. Dates. So I guess im gonna get tickets for NCT 127 in Singapore because SM playing about these U.S. Dates.

Incidentally, SM Entertainment was called out by NCT fans only a week ago.

After the concerts in Tokyo, many fans felt like group member Yuta was being sidelined and not given any stage time.

ryo suzaki’s first fan @nytamore sm thinking they can brush the yuta tokyo dome situation under the rug by announcing the nct tokyo auditions as if j-fans don’t hate the idea already like sure they will suddenly want this after they saw how you disregard your prime japanese idol in his country sm thinking they can brush the yuta tokyo dome situation under the rug by announcing the nct tokyo auditions as if j-fans don’t hate the idea already like sure they will suddenly want this after they saw how you disregard your prime japanese idol in his country

While neither SM Entertainment nor the organizing company in charge of the upcoming concert has commented on the allegations, many fans are holding out for additional dates or multi-day shows. However, given the lack of time, things don't seem too hopeful.

Fans of NCT 127 hope for better handling by the agency in the future and wish for more focus on South East and South Asian countries, which are home to many NCTzens.

