On June 16, 2023, the sub-units of the twenty-member K-pop boy group NCT DREAM and NCT 127 announced that they'd be rolling out special fan meetings to commemorate their seventh debut anniversary. With Once Upon a 7uly by NCT 127 and Dreamland by the other sub-unit, the two groups will be holding fan meetings in July to celebrate the same with their fans.

Given that this marks the two groups' touchstone moment, the event seems to be held on a large scale, gathering a huge crowd of NCTzens to show up and interact with the members. Additionally, for the fans who can't make it, SM Entertainment has announced that both events will be streamed online for free to create a more inclusive environment for fans around the world who'd like to support the groups on their seven-year mark.

ً @awcu_ OMG??? NCT 127 DREAM 7th ANNIVERSARY FANMEETING OMG??? NCT 127 DREAM 7th ANNIVERSARY FANMEETING 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Rckw3nBNsl

Fans express concerns regarding the members' health as NCT 127 and NCT DREAM announce their special 7th-anniversary fan meetings

NCTzens who've been following the group since their debut days would be aware that the two groups, which were the first sub-units of NCT, have showcased impressive growth, with their intriguing and unique music continuously reeling more people into their fandom.

While NCT 127, consisting of Taeyong, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Mark, Doyoung, Haechan, Jungwoo, and Jaehyun, debuted on July 7, 2016, NCT DREAM, gathering Mark, Haechan, Jeno, Renjun, Jisung, Jaemin, and Chenle, debuted soon after, on August 26, 2016.

Both groups decided to grandly celebrate their seven-year journey as they entered their eighth year together. NCT 127's Once Upon a 7uly will roll out on July 16 at 4 PM KST at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul. A week later, its fellow sub-unit, NCT DREAM, will be holding its fan meeting, Dreamland, on July 22 at 8 PM KST at the same venue as NCT 127.

Upon receiving the news, fans are excited about the roll-out of the same, given the impressive concert set and the large-scale event planned for them. However, there is a natural concern over the health and the consistent problem of overworking the members, Mark and Haechan, who are present in both sub-units, NCT 127 and NCT DREAM.

Renjun's girlfriend @natzei_

HAECHAN AND MARK NEED A REST HAECHAN AND MARK NEED A REST

HAECHAN AND MARK NEED A REST

HAECHAN AND MARK NEED A REST

HAECHAN AND MARK NEED A REST

HAECHAN AND MARK NEED A REST

HAECHAN AND MARK NEED A REST @NCTsmtown STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOPHAECHAN AND MARK NEED A REST HAECHAN AND MARK NEED A RESTHAECHAN AND MARK NEED A RESTHAECHAN AND MARK NEED A RESTHAECHAN AND MARK NEED A RESTHAECHAN AND MARK NEED A RESTHAECHAN AND MARK NEED A REST @NCTsmtown STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP STOP HAECHAN AND MARK NEED A REST HAECHAN AND MARK NEED A RESTHAECHAN AND MARK NEED A RESTHAECHAN AND MARK NEED A RESTHAECHAN AND MARK NEED A RESTHAECHAN AND MARK NEED A RESTHAECHAN AND MARK NEED A REST

ć 🪷 @notm4rk @NCTsmtown do u even think abt mahaes health ISTGGGG give them a fawking break after all of these schedules PLS @NCTsmtown do u even think abt mahaes health ISTGGGG give them a fawking break after all of these schedules PLS

delay @hrts4haechan @NCTsmtown 2 completely different concerts just days apart… let mahae rest 🙁 @NCTsmtown 2 completely different concerts just days apart… let mahae rest 🙁

shane ✿ @iconiclees @NCTsmtown make sure mark and haechan are getting their paychecks right @NCTsmtown make sure mark and haechan are getting their paychecks right

Jessica🌻🍒 @jessicalowj 🏼 @NCTsmtown please do not push johnny to perform if he is not ready. we want him 100% healed and healthy first. his health comes FIRST before a fan meet. @NCTsmtown please do not push johnny to perform if he is not ready. we want him 100% healed and healthy first. his health comes FIRST before a fan meet. 🙏🏼

Given that their schedules have never availed the proper space to rest, fans are concerned about the same and hope that it doesn't end up as something that's too taxing on them. Additionally, with the news that Johnny recently hurt his neck, fans are worried that the idol would have to strain himself for the concerts that will be held on their 7th debut anniversary.

Especially with the previously announced news of NCT NATION, a tour involving all NCT members holding concerts together, fans' worries and concerns pile up regarding the members' health.

Regardless, fans also try to see the positive sides of the news. Given that new content from NCT DREAM and NCT 127 is always looked forward to and excitingly accepted, fans try to support the members as much as they can for the hard work they've been putting in.

Poll : 0 votes