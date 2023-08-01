"I'm ready to cry"- Fans emotional as SM drops trailer for documentary NCT 127: The Lost Boys

On August 1, 2023, Disney+ and SM Entertainment released the latest trailer for NCT 127's highly anticipated upcoming documentary, titled NCT 127: The Lost Boys.

NCT 127: The Lost Boys is an upcoming captivating Disney+ original series delving into the childhood days of the nine members. It sheds light on their journey from ordinary students and sons to becoming renowned K-pop stars while also offering a candid glimpse into their current emotions and experiences.

The trailer features members reflecting on how their lives have transformed after achieving fame as K-pop idols and revealing their honest feelings about themselves at the present moment.

The trailer left fans overwhelmed with emotion. They took to social media to claim that they will certainly shed tears when they watch the upcoming documentary about NCT 127.

"The wait is over"- Fans can't wait to watch NCT 127: The Lost Boys documentary

The trailer begins by showcasing the glamorous lives of K-Pop idols, who hold their concerts worldwide in different regions, including New York City, Los Angeles, and Bangkok, where they are embraced by crowds of fans who support them unconditionally.

The trailer emphasizes that fans will have the opportunity to see a new side of the group members, one they have never witnessed before, and will be able to connect with them on a more intimate level. It also mentions the challenges of navigating life as grown-up adults and states:

"I don't think adults exist in the world. Adults are just children disguised as grown-ups. We can cry too."

The aforementioned statement alludes to the personal experiences of the idols and how the documentary will reveal their hardships as young idols. It will further showcase how they have dealt with struggles with a smiling face, as shown by Jungwoo in the trailer, who's acting as the crying clown.

Naturally, after watching the documentary's trailer, fans are feeling emotional and excited at the same time. They are confident that it will be a compelling watch and can't wait to see it.

JUNGWOO's concept is the 'crying clown' and if you search for it, it signifies the creation of light-hearted humour in a professional setting, despite inner turmoil.



pic.twitter.com/m3ctjgW7AQ NCT 127: THE LOST BOYS documentary"Adults are also kids"JUNGWOO's concept is the 'crying clown' and if you search for it, it signifies the creation of light-hearted humour in a professional setting, despite inner turmoil.

In the trailer, every member of the group is visible, showcasing different aspects of their lives and how they have overcome challenges. The trailer concludes with the following lines:

"We're still on our journey. Come and join the Lost Boys in Neverland."

The documentary will showcase a unique emotional experience by delving into the viewers hearts and sharing untold stories of their childhood days. Additionally, the composition of the show includes in-depth interviews with NCT 127 members, enhancing the narrative with captivating performances and animations that beautifully portray their past and present.

The members in the documentary include Lee Tae-yong, Jeong Jae-hyun, Johnny, Mark Lee, Kim Do-young, Kim Jung-woo, Hae Chan, Yuta, and Moon Tae II.

The Lost Boys is helmed by the director Jayil Pak and penned by the screenwriters Lee Na-yeon and Jayil Pak.

More about the group

NCT 127 is the first fixed and second overall sub-unit of the popular South Korean boy band NCT, managed by SM Entertainment. They made their original debut on July 7, 2016, with the release of their debut extended play titled NCT 127, featuring a lineup of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. Later, Doyoung and Johnny joined the unit in December 2016, ahead of their second EP titled Limitless, while Jungwoo, the final member, was introduced in September 2018 before their first studio album, Regular-Irregular.

Renowned for their experimental hip-hop-based music, which they call neo music, they are also praised for their exceptional vocal and rap skills, captivating choreographies, and dynamic performances.

NCT 127: The Lost Boys is slated to premiere on August 30, 2023.