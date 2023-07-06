"I thought i was dreaming": Fans elated as new documentary NCT 127: The Lost Boys is set to launch on Disney+

Hit K-pop boy group NCT 127 will be seen in a new light for the first time, in its latest documentary set to come out on Disney+. Titled NCT 127: The Lost Boys, the four-part series will follow the trajectories of the members - Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jungwoo, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Mark, Johnny, and Haechan - as the boys talk about their individual childhoods, their passion for what they do that brought them together, and explore the journey that led them to become one of the leading K-pop groups of today.

The docu-series is set to hit Disney+ on August 30 of this year and will air till September 6, as each episode digs deep into the pasts of different members, seeing through their eyes, their rise to stardom. Delirious fans immediately started responding to the news, taking to their social media handles to express their excitement.

Stepping into the shoes of "The Lost Boys" of NCT 127

Seeing your idols discuss their arduous journeys leading them to the lights-camera-action world of ever-swelling success while revealing unseen footage of themselves is truly a dream for any fan. It will come true, however, for NCTzens (NCT 127 fans) as the group will get candid in its upcoming behind-the-scenes docu-series directed by Jayil Park and created by Cho Youngchul and Yim Pilsung.

Ardent fans worldwide are catching up with the news and sharing their sometimes funny but mostly heartfelt responses on social media. Check out some of these reactions below:

on this day @127RCHIVE nct 127’s documentary being titled ‘the lost boys’ and talking about their upbringing up until stardom… oh it’s over for us … nct 127’s documentary being titled ‘the lost boys’ and talking about their upbringing up until stardom… oh it’s over for us …

mary @nawired 'NCT 127: The Lost Boys' is a neo-essay that looks back on the childhood of NCT 127, who were someone's sons and ordinary students before they became stars 'NCT 127: The Lost Boys' is a neo-essay that looks back on the childhood of NCT 127, who were someone's sons and ordinary students before they became stars https://t.co/0oLzixTSvz

lena @derygwapo GOSH WHY IS IT SO PERFECT LIKE NCT 127: THE LOST BOYS I LOVE IT SO MUHC GOSH WHY IS IT SO PERFECT LIKE NCT 127: THE LOST BOYS I LOVE IT SO MUHC 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

carly ✰ @cmarsarts @NCTsmtown_127 OMG FINALLY I WAS STARTING TO THINK I WAS JUST IMAGINING THIS @NCTsmtown_127 OMG FINALLY I WAS STARTING TO THINK I WAS JUST IMAGINING THIS https://t.co/W12s5BkhiR

sof @getsethoe @NCTsmtown_127 GROUP CRYING SESSION IN 5 MINUTES @NCTsmtown_127 GROUP CRYING SESSION IN 5 MINUTES

The documentary will air twice a week and needless to say, fans are excited to see their favorite artists in their pre-teen and teen years as they pursue their dreams head-on. The series will also drop animated content, member interviews, and performances.

Recent news on Disney+ and NCT 127

NCT 127's upcoming docu-series will be the newest addition to the music documentaries on Disney+. Recent news also mentions boyband TXT's new docu-series Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer to be on the roster for oncoming summer releases.

The Fire Truck singers debuted in the year 2016 under SM Entertainment with their studio album Regular-Irregular. In recent news, the sub-group dropped its 4th repackaged album Ay-yo on January 30, 2023. Meanwhile, member Jaehyun is warming up to make his big-screen acting debut with upcoming film, You'll Die In 6 Hours.

The year is full of surprises for NCTzens. It is only a matter of days until they see their faves make their OTT screen appearance later this summer.

