"It's just disrespectful": Fans angered at SM Entertainment following their alleged poor management of NCT Ten and Taeyong's solo projects

Recently, following the announcement of NCT Ten and SM TOWN's Taeyong's simultaneously solo project releases, fans have been angered at SM Entertainment for the overlap of schedules and its lack of proper planning. Given that NCT's Ten will be making his solo debut on February 13, 6 PM KST, with the release of his first mini album, TEN, fans have been excitedly looking forward to the same.

However, on February 7, it was announced that Taeyong will also be rolling out his second solo mini album, TAP, on February 26, 6 PM KST. Fans are not happy that both promotions are simultaneously happening.

While fans understand that the agency is trying to roll out the NCT leader's solo project before he enlists in the military by the end of this year, they also think that it should've been planned better in a way that it doesn't clash with Ten's solo debut.

Expand Tweet

Since it would affect the crowd that both artists would garner, fans have been criticizing SM Entertainment for their poor management. Additionally, given that NCT and SM TOWN's layouts had already been shifted to promote Taeyong's comeback before the release of Ten's album, fans were displeased by divided promotions for both the idol's solo projects.

Fans angered at SM Entertainment for the simultaneous solo projects of NCT's Ten and Taeyong

Recently, SM Entertainment announced the first mini solo album release, TEN, of NCT's Ten, the second member of the group to roll out his solo debut, which naturally excited fans. Given that solo embarkations of idols belonging to K-pop groups stand as a huge accomplishment, fans have been thrilled about the same.

The album is slated for release on February 13 at 6 PM KST, and the teasers released so far have already intrigued fans about the upcoming release. However, fans were not happy to notice that Taeyong's second mini album, TAP, will also be released in the same month.

Fans were initially angered by the announcement that the NCT's leader will be rolling out his solo concert, TY TRACK, on February 24 and 25 at the Seoul Olympic Hall.

While this already clashed with Ten's solo debut promotions, fans were further enraged by another solo project announcement from Taeyong. While fans are obviously not angered at the idols themselves, they've been blaming SM Entertainment for their poor planning of schedules.

Since both K-pop idols deserve their own set of promotions for their solo embarkations, fans believe that SM Entertainment's lack of proper management failed to do justice to the idol's projects.

Though fans understand that Taeyong's solo projects are rolled out as soon as possible to accommodate his schedules before he's expected to enlist for his mandatory military service, as the idol is close to turning 30 (the maximum age limit to postpone enlistment), fans still believe that the two solo projects could've been organized better. Many expressed that if not too far apart, they could've at least planned the projects in different months, instead of overlapping one over the other.

Fans were upset about Ten's reported meager promotions for his solo career launch because the layouts for SM TOWN and NCT's official social media platforms had already been altered to promote Taeyong's return before the release of Ten's solo debut album.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Regardless, fans have also been enthusiastic about the two exciting solo projects. Though they've been calling out the alleged incompetence of the agency in managing their artists' projects, fans promised to showcase equal support and love for both the idols' releases.

Ghost stories in outer space? More details HERE.