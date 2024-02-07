"He's going to eat this up": Fans go gaga as NCT's Taeyong announces the release of his second mini album, TAP, towards the end of February 

On Wednesday, February 7, SM Entertainment announced that NCT's leader, Taeyong, will roll out his second solo mini album, TAP, on February 26. The news has naturally left many fans surprised, and they couldn't help but massively celebrate the same. Given that the idol only recently made his solo debut in June of last year with his first mini album, SHALALA, fans were pleased to be already spoiled with more solo music from the idol.

While the specific details about the idol's comeback have not yet been revealed, fans have begun to go gaga over the preview image, highlighting NCT's official color, Pearl Neo Champagne. In addition to the second mini album release, given that the idol will also be holding a two-day TY TRACK concert at the Seoul Olympic Hall on February 24 and 25, fans have been overjoyed by the stack-up of content from NCT's Taeyong.

Fans go feral over the announcement of NCT Taeyong's second mini album, TAP, release towards the end of February

On June 5, 2023, NCT's Taeyong rolled out his solo debut with his first mini album, SHALALA, which held a title track homonymous to the album's name. As NCT's leader, the idol also stood as the group's first member to make his debut, and unsurprisingly, his debut shook the internet.

With his first solo album peaking in fans' interest and curiosity about the idol's music qualities, they've been yearning to see more content from Taeyong as a soloist. Their prayers have been answered as SM Entertainment recently announced that the idol will return as a soloist with his second mini album, TAP. The album is slated for release on February 26, 6 PM KST, and fans have patiently awaited more information.

However, that's only part of what the idol stores for his fans. Right before his second solo embarkation is released, the idol will be rolling out a grand two-day concert at the Seoul Olympic Hall on February 24 and 25. SM Entertainment recently released a spoiler poster for the concert, TY TRACK's setlist, revealing that several iconic tracks of the idol's previous solo projects will be performed live.

While not all songs on the setlist were revealed, here are all the songs that were confirmed to be performed:

Virtual Insanity

Moonlight

Lonely

Ruby

404 file not found

Ghost

Long Flight

Back to the past

¥£$

Blue

Move Mood Mode

Gwando

HH?

With an abundance of solo projects from NCT's Taeyong coming their way, fans can hardly hold their excitement, and they've been eagerly looking forward to more information about the second mini album, TAP, such as the tracklist, number of songs, genre, etc.

Another NCT member will also be making his solo debut very soon. Standing as the second member to roll out his solo debut, NCT's Ten will release his first mini album, TEN, on February 13, 6 PM KST. Therefore, fans have been counting the days to both solo works simultaneously.

