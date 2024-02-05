"Already too good": Fans go feral as NCT's Taeyong reveals glimpses of the setlist for his upcoming TY TRACK concert

On Monday, February 5, 2024, SM Entertainment announced the setlist of NCT Taeyong's upcoming 2024 TY TRACK concert. Although the entire setlist wasn't revealed, a few hints for the other tracks were spread across the poster for the concert.

The NCT leader, who is also the group's first member to roll out their solo debut, will hold a two-day solo concert called TY TRACK on February 24 and 25 at the Seoul Olympic Hall. Since the idol has put forth an extensive solo discography since his debut in 2016, fans were elated to know that several of his old and iconic tracks will be performed live.

As the tracklist landed on the internet, fans were not only excited about the songs on the list but also tried to figure out the other songs through the hints embedded in the poster.

Expand Tweet

Fans ecstatic as NCT's Taeyong unveils part of the setlist for his upcoming TY TRACK concert

In June 2023, NCT's Taeyong rolled out his first solo mini-album, SHALALA, with a title track of the same name. Now, seven months later, the idol is slated to hold a two-day concert at the Seoul Olympic Hall on February 24 and 25.

The 2024 TY TRACK concert is expected to have the idol performing several of his iconic solo tracks released right from Taeyong's debut under SM Entertainment.

Expand Tweet

While the entire setlist for TY TRACK hasn't been unveiled, here are all the songs that have been announced so far through the teaser poster:

Virtual Insanity

Moonlight

Lonely

Ruby

404 file not found

Ghost

Long Flight

Back to the past

¥£$

Blue

Move Mood Mode

Gwando

HH?

Other songs that can be expected on the setlist have also been hinted at through the spoiler poster that was rolled out on February 5. Given that the spoiler poster indicated Taeyong's songs through doodles and scratched-out writing, fans embarked on a session to unveil the hidden setlist songs.

Regardless, fans have been over the moon about the setlist and have been cheering the idol on his solo concert and the intriguing setlist that makes everyone want to attend the concert. Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other upcoming solo projects from NCT: Ten's solo debut

The second member from NCT to roll out their solo debut is Ten, the Thai member who sits under the WayV subunit. The idol, who has showcased an impressive solo discography through his previous solo tracks such as Paint Me Naked, Dream In A Dream, New Heroes, etc., is expected to release a mini-album titled after his stage name, TEN.

With a few teaser images and videos released, the idol is geared up for his upcoming mini-album release on February 13 at 6 pm KST.

With both the NCT members, Taeyong and Ten, releasing their solo projects, fans have been over the moon about the well-deserved recognition and space both idols have received for their hard work.