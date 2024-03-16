BTS' V surprises and teases fans with limited edition 'FRI(END)S' gifts at a special 'PARTY' 

BTS' V released his much-anticipated single "FRI(END)S" on March 15, 2024. The expectation surrounding this song had been building for quite some time, and Kim Taehyung surprised everyone with the unexpected story portrayed in it.

The BTS star not only released his new song but had something special prepared for the ARMYs. Before enlisting in the military three months ago, he had carefully curated this song, its music video, and other surprises for fans.

On this same release day, the brand Compose Coffee, for which V is an ambassador, launched their limited edition pink coffee cup sleeves with Taehyung's picture. However, the "FRI(END)S" era surprises did not stop here as Tae prepared some more gifts for the ARMYs.

In a local South Korean cafe named Cafe Poze, Tae prepared a small and special party for fans who visit there. These gifts were prepared in honor of his new song's release and reportedly upon his debut album, Layover, completing six months.

These gifts were not just regular gifts but special and customized surprises, which had the ARMYs calling them "Taehyung-esque."

BTS' Taehyung prepares a special "PARTY" for fans

As a special treat for the fans and as an unofficial promotion of his newly released song FRI(END)S, BTS' V threw an "FRI(END)S PARTY" at Cafe Poze, Seongsu. Naturally, he had prepared for this party before departing for his military service.

V anticipated the love his song would receive from the fans when it came out and hence pre-prepared specialized gifts for them as a token of appreciation and gratitude.

The proof of this party was posted by numerous ARMYs on Twitter, who received the chance to personally attend it. However, these gifts were not the only ones available, as they were available in a wide range.

The ARMYs who attended the party received a special customized FRI(END)S perfume kit with a special message from the star in a pink envelope. This message was quite teasingly surprising for the fans as it denoted the following words from V's perspective.

"Let's put the 'end' in friends. Army, What kind of relationship are we?"

He also left a voice message for the fans through a payphone at the cafe. He prepared special gifts for them, such as customized "FRI(END)S" air freshener, and allowed them to write and leave letters for him to read. V also left a message for the fans with unseen pictures from the FRI(END)S MV and prepared some animal-shaped cookies with a specially made "Yeontan" cream cookie.

These ARMYs also received a pendant that said "V." This pampering went over the roof when fans revealed that everyone who left the cafe after attending the party was "authenticated/Certified as a V's woman" with a pink armband and "V" stamp.

The ARMYs who couldn't receive all these gifts, playfully teased and expressed their jealousy toward the ones who did. However, everything boiled down to the BTS member's thoughtfulness. Even though he wasn't physically present to promote his new song, he still made efforts to make the ARMYs feel loved by him, and that says a lot about his gratitude toward them.

The BTS member even graced the fans with an Instagram story showcasing him in his military uniform on March 15, which was another gift for the fans. After this special party, ARMYs around the world are now singing along to "FRI(END)S" even more enthusiastically.