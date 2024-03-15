BTS’ Tae-hyung posts himself visiting a Compose Coffee outlet in a military uniform in the latest Instagram update

On the day of the release of his recent single, FRI(END)S, BTS’ V (Kim Tae-hyung) delivered a surprise for the ARMY. He recently came online on Instagram and personally posted an unexpected video of himself.

He has been the ambassador of the coffee brand, Compose Coffee, for a while. Now, he isn’t backing away from advertising it himself, despite his dislike of coffee. In an Instagram story posted on March 15, 2024, we were seen visiting a Compose Coffee outlet in his military uniform and short hair while standing in front of the ordering desk.

Fans thought he looked adorable in this look and appreciated his effort to share something with them even while in the military, especially on the day of his new release.

BTS' V posts a sweet Instagram video

On March 15, 2024, BTS’ V knocked on the doors of K-pop fans with the release of his single FRI(END)S. This song is a sweet confession song with many unexpected twists all along the course of its music video. However, there is one thing that the fans couldn’t stop wondering about, and that is the song's promotions.

As the idol is currently in the military, nothing can escape the fact that he will not be physically present to promote the song himself. However, fans are confident that this song will reach new heights in a matter of time, even without physical promotions.

Speaking about the pre-consequential music community to the release of FRI(END)S, both BigHit Entertainment and V had fans guessing about what the song was going to be about through the two teasers, one short film, and a bunch of concept photos.

Even though the ARMYs absolutely loved the song, they couldn’t help but playfully remark upon V’s ability to confuse everyone and not let them know his next move. Similarly, on the day of the song's release, BTS' V dropped another unexpected surprise for them.

During the evening of March 15, BTS V dropped an Instagram story. As soon as they saw that he had posted something, they naturally assumed it was regarding his new song. However, after opening the story, they realized, that it was something completely different. He posted himself visiting an outlet of Compose Coffee, which he is an ambassador for. This outlet was later confirmed by Naver to be at Chuncheon Gangwon University, Humun Branch, 241 Seobudaeseong-ro, Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do.

He was seen in his military uniform as well as short hair. Someone else recorded this video of him staring at his own advertisement on one of the screens in the esteemed shop/cafe.

Fans also realized that this was the same day that a limited edition pink-colored coffee cup sleeve was released by the brand in collaboration with the BTS member’s song FRI(END)S. Even though fans are rushing in to grab these limited bands, it had no place of inclusion in V’s Instagram story.

However, fans couldn’t stop themselves from gushing over his adorableness in this story, especially due to his short hair. While the specific outlet he visited was discovered by the fans later, they appreciate his effort in sharing at least one live update on the day of his new song's release.

It's heartening to see the singer taking time out of his military duties to visit a Compose Coffee outlet with his military mates. Fans are eagerly anticipating more updates from the BTS star and are even more enthusiastic about spreading the word about his new song after his recent update.