“That’s his nature”: Fans react to netizen unveiling her brother’s cherished memories with BTS’ V from military training camp

A new anecdote involving BTS' V has emerged from the pages of his military journey, courtesy of a netizen who revealed how she initially hesitated to share the details. However, with V's recent completion of his Army Administrative School training, the netizen took to Twitter to disclose the experiences of her brother alongside V during their time at the military camp.

The netizen recounted various interactions her brother had with V, from shared grooming sessions to meals and conversations. These revelations once again shed light on V's nature. These instances endeared him further to fans, who have been constantly appreciative of the glimpses of his humility behind the military scenes.

A Twitter user reveals BTS V's bond with his co-trainees in the military

On February 9, 2024, a Twitter (X) user, (yonom_k), shared some unknown information via her account, which delighted the ARMYs. She brought to light the experiences shared by her brother, who is currently in the military with BTS' Taehyung, who happened to be in the same training camp as her brother.

Since V was still serving in the same camp as her brother a couple of weeks ago, she held back from revealing it to the world. However, now that V has moved on from the particular camp following his graduation, she finds herself at ease sharing it openly.

She said following an intense two-week extension of military training, her brother discovered himself allocated to the same dormitory as BTS' V. Adherence to strict regulations prohibiting any form of photography or demand for autographs compelled him to exercise caution in his interactions with the star.

Nevertheless, despite these constraints, V made efforts to forge a bond with the netizen's brother over seemingly simple activities, such as attending weekend haircuts together and engaging in casual conversations over shared meals.

V's jovial demeanor and hearty appetite often served as sources of amusement, adding a lighthearted touch to their interactions. One particular instance during a jumping exercise showed V's fearlessness, earning him applause and appreciation from fellow trainees.

Amid their discussions, the topic of gaming came up, prompting the netizen's brother to mention his experiences playing League of Legends with BTOB's Seo Eun-kwang.

V's genuine interest in the topic was evident in his enthusiastic response, as they engaged in a silly and fun conversation. Reflecting on their time spent together, the netizen expressed genuine gratitude towards V for the memorable experiences he shared with her brother during their military stint.

Meanwhile, fans thanked the netizen for sharing all these details with them and updating them about V's whereabouts in the military.

Netizen shares stories of BTS' V from the military (Image via Twitter/kimthvoogurl)

These instances represent the BTS' star's humble demeanor in approaching his military service, as he readily befriends fellow servicemen.

Recently, he completed the first half of his training at the Army Administrative School and has transitioned to the Special Duty Team (SDT). From January 18 to February 8, he underwent intensive training at the anti-terrorism training center, engaging in activities such as automatic target live ammunition training, rappelling, military police service, etc., demonstrating his commitment to his military duties.

