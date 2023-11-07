"Says a lot about CUBE": Fans react as BTOB and Hongseok of PENTAGON decide to officially end their contracts with CUBE Entertainment

Hongseok of PENTAGON and K-pop boyband BTOB have parted ways with longtime agency CUBE Entertainment. On November 6, 2023, the K-pop music company confirmed that the six members of the K-pop boyband BTOB would not extend their contracts, citing an agreement among themselves.

The announcement comes a few days after it was revealed that the contracts of five BTOB members had elapsed. CUBE Entertainment stated that it was discussing the matter with the K-pop stars and that they were considering all of their options. Fans of the K-pop group shared their views on the subject and tweeted, "Says a lot about Cube."

On November 6, 2023, Sports Chosun published a report that claimed that BTOB decided to depart the K-pop music company on November 1, 2023, owing to the group's name trademark. Earlier, BTOB's contractual relationship with the K-pop music company was in question due to the purported contract expiry of five of the six members.

According to an exclusive report from Ilgan Sports on November 1, BTOB members and the Korean music company had not yet reached an agreement on a new deal.

"CUBE is over": Fans support BTOB and Hongseok of PENTAGON's decisions to depart from the company

On November 1, 2023, CUBE Entertainment informed Dispatch that it was in a favorable discussion with the members of BTOB over trademark rights. However, on November 6, the company issued an official announcement confirming that both BTOB and Hongseok from PENTAGON had decided to end their contract with the company.

"We discussed carefully with the members for a long time ahead of the expiration of BTOB's second exclusive contract, and as a result, it was decided not to sign a re-contract under mutual agreement.

"Unfortunately, the relationship between Cube Entertainment and BTOB has come to an end here, but we will sincerely support the new growth and shining future of BTOB members with endless possibilities. We ask for your continued love for BTOB as they begin another journey. Thank you," the statement by CUBE Entertainment read.

The K-pop music company declared that it had reached a mutual decision with PENTAGON member Hongseok to end his exclusive deal with the agency. Following Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok, Hongseok is the seventh and final member of PENTAGON to depart from the K-pop music company in October 2023.

To dispel speculations of their breakup, PENTAGON members reaffirmed on Instagram that they will remain a group even if they are no longer signed to their previous label. Hongseok's end of the contract was announced in a statement by the K-pop music company on November 6, similar to BTOB.

Meanwhile, Hongseok expressed his gratitude on Instagram to his fans and his old agency. He expressed his gratitude to the K-pop music company for facilitating him to join PENTAGON and for allowing him to get to know the members and fans. He further mentioned that for the last nine years, he was able to make wonderful memories. Hongseok promised to display his positive side in the future as he concluded the post.

The decisions of BTOB and Hongseok from PENTAGON to depart from CUBE Entertainment did not come as a shock to their fandoms. The BTOB fans (Melody) and PENTAGON's fans (Universe) supported their respective idols in their decision to leave the company.

Fans of BTOB and Hongseok took to social media and expressed their views over the official announcement. Here are some reactions:

Meanwhile, fans wonder whether BTOB and PENTAGON would continue under the same group names or, due to some trademark issues, the groups would have to rename themselves since they are no longer affiliated with CUBE Entertainment.