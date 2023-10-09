"NOT BREAKING UP": Fans emotional as PENTAGON members assure group status following contract non-renewal announcement

On October 9, 2023, Cube Entertainment released a statement regarding PENTAGON's exclusive contracts with the agency. In the announcement, it was revealed that five group members, Yeo One, Yuto, Kino, Yan An, and Wooseok, have terminated their contracts with the agency and are set to leave.

There is no official word on the contract status of the remaining members, Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, and Shinwon, as no conclusions regarding their contracts have been announced yet.

As Cube Entertainment disclosed the departure of five members, UNIVERSEs (PENTAGON's fans) are convinced that only these members are leaving the agency, and there is no disbandment of the group.

Many have taken to social media to express their emotions about the five members' departure and their concerns about the potential disbandment of the group. However, fans were assured after members told them not to worry.

Fans react as members assure group status (Image via twogguwon/X)

PENTAGON members assure UNIVERSE that the group is not disbanding

Cube Entertainment has also requested a show of support for the departing members, encouraging fans to support their future endeavors. The statement was released by the agency and translated by Koreaboo.

"Hello, this is Cube Entertainment. First of all, we would like to thank UNIVERSE for their love and support they have given PENTAGON. We have held lengthy and honest conversations with the PENTAGON members ahead of the expiration of their contracts. After careful considerations, we have concluded our exclusive contracts with Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, Wooseok.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude towards Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, Wooseok for being with us for the past seven years and we will always wish them happiness. Please send your encouragement and support to Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, Wooseok who are starting a new chapter in their lives. Thank you."

As the statement was released, UNIVERSEs feared the group would disband and flooded social media with numerous concerned posts expressing their worries.

Many believed that since only some members were departing from the agency, the group would undoubtedly continue together. Fans were further reassured by the members, who took to their individual social media accounts, stating they were not disbanding.

Firstly, Yeo One took to Instagram, sharing a handwritten letter refuting any claims of the group's disbandment. He said (as translated by the user oyoy6200):

Translation for Yeon One's statement (Image via X)

Meanwhile, the other members, including Kino, shared on their Instagram stories, adding two group photos of PENTAGON members with hilarious captions such as "PENTAGON Never dies" and "What is disbandment? Is it something to eat?"

The idol's story was reshared by fellow group members, including Hongseok, who noted that he will always be there for fans. Subsequently, UNIVERSEs were ecstatic upon receiving assurance from the members and took to social media to express their feelings.

Fans react as members assure group status (Image via X)

Fans react as members assure group status (Image via X)

Fans react as members assure group status (Image via X)

Fans react as members assure group status (Image via X)

Fans react as members assure group status (Image via X)

Fans react as members assure group status (Image via X)

Fans react as members assure group status (Image via X)

Yeo One also debunked the claims on his Instagram story by sharing Hongseok's story featuring an article titled "Yeo One leaving PENTAGON after 10 years, the reason for not re-signing is seeking a new challenge."

In response, the idol clarified that he never left the group and added a laughing emoji.