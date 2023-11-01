Due to the alleged expiration of contracts for five of the six members, BTOB's contractual connection to CUBE Entertainment is presently in doubt as of November 1, 2023. A new contract between BTOB members and the Korean music company has not yet been agreed upon, according to an exclusive report from Ilgan Sports.

The contracts of five of the six members are currently expiring, but there hasn't been any movement on a renewal. Furthermore, fans got roped into an online debate. A fan, @yfieee_, tweeted on X and wrote that they hope that the group gets an equal chance at pursuing their solo activities.

"For me, as long as BTOB will still be promoting together as a group in the future, I’m okay with them not renewing the contract with Cube. The changes might bring them more positive upgrades as a solo artist and also for their group activities."

The group members are reportedly in contact with other agencies and are contemplating signing with them instead of CUBE Entertainment, despite CUBE's announcement that they will go on having negotiations with the members.

On November 1, 2023, Ilgan Sports reported that the third-generation group's contract discussions with Cube Entertainment are still far from completion. Though five of the six members' contracts have already expired, the group's future plans are still ambiguous.

An online debate has sparked following uncertainties of BTOB's contract renewal with CUBE

In response to prior rumors, CUBE Entertainment gave its official statement on November 1, 2023, on the contractual status of the group. CUBE Entertainment provided Xportnews with a statement in which the agency addressed the group members' contractual situation.

"The contract between Cube Entertainment and some of the BTOB members has not yet concluded so we plan on doing our best until the end of the contract. We understand that the BTOB members are working through this situation with an open mindset, looking at various options."—CUBE Entertainment

According to a report by the Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports, a collective down payment of up to 6 billion KRW (about $4.44 million USD) has reportedly been offered by certain agencies. Upon this, the music company made its stance clear on the amount mentioned.

"The amount mentioned in the article has nothing to do with our company’s position related to the matter."—CUBE Entertainment

Moreover, should they choose to quit CUBE Entertainment, the Wind and Wish singers are eager to carry on with their group activities. As the uncertainties of the group's contract renewal dawn further, fans have vehemently expressed their stance on the subject on social media.

@MeloverseOnly tweeted, "this is making me cry! I expected this. they are waiting for everyone's contract to end so that they can take a collective decision."

Another fan, @btob07_melody, tweeted, "I'm really nervous about this contract thingy. But still, I trust BTOB."

In 2012, the boy group made its debut under CUBE Entertainment. The group further renewed their contract with CUBE for the second time in 2018. However, on December 31, 2020, Jung Il-hoon left the group, which was formerly a septet.

Currently, the group consists of Seo Eun-Kwang, Lee Min-Hyuk, Lee Chang-Sub, Im Hyun-Sik, Peniel Shin, and Yook Sung-Jae.

Fans are waiting on pins and needles to see where this situation is headed while being torn between wanting the boys to renew their contract with CUBE Entertainment and wanting them to pursue solo endeavors with more creative freedom.