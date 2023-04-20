All 13+ May 2023 K-pop comebacks: LE SSERAFIM, TWICE, and more

Akin to the past months of the last few years, May 2023 K-pop comebacks are here to once again excite the fandom with an intriguing list of album releases. While there are usually only a handful of comebacks every month, May 2023 promises to be quite an eventful month with an abundance of album releases from a diverse list of K-pop artists.

With already thirteen comebacks confirmed to roll out in May, there are many more that are under speculation, whose dates haven't been confirmed as of yet. Additionally, fans are excited about the releases of artists who haven't made a comeback lately, such as aespa, BTOB, and more.

Here are the details of all the artists who are seated on the list of May 2023 K-pop comebacks.

From solos to groups: All May 2023 K-pop comebacks chronologically

1) LE SSERAFIM

The rookie girl group will be the first to roll out their album from the list of May 2023 K-pop comebacks with their first full-length studio album, UNFORGIVEN. The album, which holds its title track as UNFORGIVEN, is slated for release on May 1 at 6 PM KST. Given the tracklist, the album is said to hold six tracks in total, where some are new versions of their previously released tracks.

2) BTOB

BTOB will be rolling out their twelfth mini-album, Wind and Wish, which holds a title track synonymous with the album's title. It is slated for release on May 2 at 6 PM KST. Since fans haven't witnessed a comeback from the group in a while, they're quite excited about the upcoming album, especially given the explorative concept that the boy group has adopted.

3) Bang Yongguk

The first soloist on the list of May 2023 K-pop comebacks is Bang Yongguk with his mini album titled, The Colors of Love. The album is slated for release on the same day as BTOB's comeback, on May 2 at 6 PM KST. To tease fans about what the album's expected to bring to the album, the artist has released his pre-release single, Green (feat. Soovi).

4) iKON

Another exciting one on the list of May 2023 K-pop comebacks, iKON will be releasing their third full-length studio album. The album, TAKE OFF, is expected to roll out on May 4, 2023, at 6 PM KST, and fans have been particularly excited about this comeback since it's been a while since iKON released a full-length album.

5) aespa

One of the most long-awaited comebacks is from aespa with their third mini-album, MY WORLD on May 8, 2023, at 6 PM KST. While not much has been revealed regarding the entails of the album, the teaser put forth by the group has thrilled many fans. Since fans have always received aespa's comebacks with great enthusiasm, they have quite high expectations for the upcoming one as well.

6) ONEUS

Next in line for the list of May 2023 K-pop comebacks is ONEUS with their ninth mini-album. The group is expected to slate their album, PYGMALION on May 8, 2023, at 6 PM KST. While ONEUS is usually famous for their comebacks embedded with mythological concepts, the addition of their tradition has further excited fans about what's to come.

7) KARA's Nicole

Another soloist who'll be rolling out their comebacks in May is KARA's Nicole. The album will be a single album carrying the track, Selfish, as its main song. The song is said to be composed in Japanese and is expected to be released on May 10, 2023.

8) (G)I-DLE

With the huge success that (G)I-DLE garnered with their previous comeback, I Love, fans are excited about their upcoming mini-album. The album, I Feel, is slated for release on May 15, at 6 PM KST. Given the intriguing concept and teaser images put forth by them, fans' enthusiasm is only further fueled as they ponder upon what's in store for them.

9) Billlie

Another Japanese release on the list of May 2023 K-pop comebacks is from Billlie. The six-member K-pop girl group is set to release a single album titled, GingaMingaYo (The Strange World) on May 17. Additionally, they also have a Japanese debut showcase on May 20 to follow up on their release with promotional schedules.

However, with the recent death of Moon Sua's brother, Moonbin, due to which the group has paused their activities, the comeback might be canceled or postponed due to the demands of the tragic incident.

10) Yesung

Super Junior's Yesung will also be rolling out a Japanese comeback this May on the 24th. While not many details about the same have been released about the album's name or its date of release, all that's been revealed is that it'll be a mini-album composed in Japanese.

11) BOYNEXTDOOR

BOYNEXTDOOR, a rookie K-pop boy group, will be debuting their first-ever album on May 30. The details of the album's release are still unknown and even the members of the group are unrevealed as of yet. However, everything that's out on the internet is that the group is produced by the soloist Zico and they are housed under KOZ Entertainment which is a subsidiary of HYBE Labels.

12) TWICE

Another exciting release on the list of May 2023 K-pop comebacks is TWICE with their Japanese single album, Hare Hare. It will be the group's tenth single album and is set to be released on May 31, 2023. With the concept and teaser images released, fans have been extremely excited, especially with the Disney princess vibe it radiates.

13) IVE

The last confirmed group on the list of May 2023 K-pop comebacks is IVE with their Japanese mini-album, Wave. The album is slated for release on May 31, and the concept photos have intrigued many fans since the emo theme the album seems to adopt is quite different from IVE's usual comeback esthetics.

In addition to the already long list of K-pop idols releasing albums in the upcoming month, there are a few more artists whose dates and other details haven't been confirmed as of yet. These include Kim Doah's solo, SHINee, NATURE, and ENHYPEN.

