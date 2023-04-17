"IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING": Fans react as ENHYPEN confirmed to enter comeback lineup for May

On April 12, Korean media outlet Osen reported that ENHYPEN is set to make a comeback in May. The group is reportedly gearing up for another album with a unique theme. As soon as fans found out about the same, they took to social media platforms to express their joy.

The group's upcoming album will mark its comeback after 10 months. This comes after the release of their mini-album MANIFESTO: DAY 1 in July last year. The album rose to the sixth position on the Billboard 200 chart. The song charted for six weeks consecutively before re-entering twice in October and December.

On April 14, Korean news outlet Maeil Business reported that the group's agency Belift Lab confirmed ENHYPEN's comeback next month.

ENHYPEN fans share their excitement about the group's much-awaited comeback

The group’s much-awaited comeback has given fans hope for a hit track. Excited netizens took to social media to react to the group’s comeback in May.

The K-pop boy band was founded by Belift Lab and consists of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki.

On May 8, 2020, Mnet announced the survival competition series I-Land to discover next-generation K-pop artists. ENHYPEN was founded via the show, featuring 23 male trainees.

On October 28, 2020, Belift confirmed that the group will launch its debut EP Border: Day One on November 30. Within 2 weeks of their debut, the group won the Next Leader Award at the 2020 Fact Music Awards.

In February 2021, Border: Day One received a platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association, which marked the group's first certification in the country.

The group is known for its unique themes and the idols' powerful vocals and catchy tracks made a massive impact on fans. The group’s mini album and its first studio album, Dimension: Dilemma, was published in 2021 and sold 1 million copies. The artists got their third top 20 entry on the Billboard 200 chart with Dimension: Answer ranking at number 13. It was also their third consecutive track to top the Billboard World Albums chart.

The group members Heeseung, Jay, and Jake performed the track Zero Moment which was published as one of the theme songs for the ENA and Genie TV Korean drama Summer Strike released on November 21, 2022. The track was recognized among fans as one of the most amazing Korean drama OSTs from the group.

Meanwhile, the artists also went on their first international tour in 2022 with 22 concerts in 12 cities. The group had an encore concert at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka in January.

Fans now await more details about their upcoming project and can't wait to see what they bring to the table.

