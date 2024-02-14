BIGHIT briefly comments on BTS' producer Pdogg allegedly dating weather forecaster Kim Ga-young

Pdogg, often regarded as the unofficial eighth member of BTS, recently became the talk of the town after reports surfaced online about his alleged romantic involvement with weather forecaster Kim Ga-young. SPOTV News stated on February 13 that the duo had reportedly introduced each other to their close acquaintances and were allegedly in a serious relationship.

However, BIGHIT Entertainment, the agency representing both BTS and Pdogg, commented on the matter by releasing a short official statement. While reports state that the duo is reportedly in a relationship, the company has stated that it is "unable to confirm" details regarding its producers' personal lives, as per Koreaboo.

"We are unable to confirm the news": BIGHIT Entertainment responds to reports of BTS' producer Pdogg allegedly dating Kim Ga-young

BTS' producer Pdogg (Kang Hyo-won) and weathercaster Kim Ga-young are reportedly in a romantic relationship, as per SPOTV News. The publication reported on February 13 that the duo is allegedly building their relationship and going on dates openly without worrying about what others think of them.

While the information has not been officially confirmed by either party, Pdogg’s agency, BIGHIT Entertainment, issued a statement after the rumors came to light. As per Koreaboo, they said:

"We are unable to confirm the news as it is regarding the private life of one of our producers."

Kim Ga-young earlier opened up about the challenges she faces when it comes to dating due to her profession. During her appearance on the MBC entertainment program Radio Star in 2021, she mentioned:

“After doing morning broadcasts for two years, I have to sleep by 10 PM. Even if we eat dinner together, I get tired by 7 PM. It makes dating difficult."

It is important to note that there is no official confirmation about the matter as of this writing.

Pdogg and his contribution to BTS

Born on September 13, 1983, Pdogg began his career as a musician in the early 2000s, initially working in the underground hip-hop scene in South Korea. He later transitioned into producing and songwriting, eventually catching the attention of BIGHIT Entertainment.

He soon gained widespread recognition for his work as a producer and collaborator with the popular group, BTS. Pdogg played a significant role in shaping the group's sound from the beginning and has contributed to many of their chart-topping hits.

Pdogg's collaboration with BTS began in their early years, and he quickly became one of the group's key producers. He has worked on numerous albums by the septet, including Wings, Love Yourself: Tear, Map of the Soul: 7, and BE, among others. His diverse talents have allowed him to experiment with various genres, including hip-hop, R&B, pop, and electronic dance music.

One of Pdogg's most notable achievements is his contribution to BTS' success on the international stage. His attention to detail and innovative production techniques have helped the group appeal to a global audience, leading to numerous chart-topping singles and albums worldwide.