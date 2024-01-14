"He looks up to his dad": Fans cheer as radio host Kim Gu-ra shares about his friendship with BTS Taehyung’s father

In an episode of MBC's TV program Radio Star, which aired on January 10, 2024, BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, was mentioned along with his father. Host Kim Gu-ra disclosed a unique connection involving his family and V's father. Performers Lee Geum-hee, Jonathan, and Young K from boy band DAY6 and content producer Ma Sun-ho made cameo appearances on the particular episode.

A Twitter account, @taeguide, posted an update about BTS' Kim Taehyung's father. The online user recounted a detail from the Radio Star show stating that the host, Kim Gu-ra, and V's father live in the same locality. The singer's father even met Kim Gu-ra's daughter and gave him a pocket allowance once as a kind gesture.

BTS ARMY were touched by the idol's father's kind and thoughtful gesture and tweeted that the singer takes up after his father.

"Like father, like son": Fans cheer as comedian Kim Gook-jin mentions that Taehyung's father is great at golf

During a conversation between the hosts and guests, Lee Geum-hee revealed that she is a member of BTS' ARMY. She expressed her sadness at the fact that all seven members of BTS are presently serving in the South Korean military in order to perform their mandatory service.

As reported by the South Korean media outlet SBS Star, News Lee Geum-hee said,

"While it's true that many ARMY, including myself, feel sad and upset about their military enlistment, we know that our love for each other will not go anywhere just because they're in the military. Our relationship is based on great trust for one another."

It was then that Kim Gu-ra mentioned that Taehyung's family lived in the same neighborhood as him and once the idol's father gave his daughter pocket money as a gift. In Korean culture, it is customary for elders to gift money to younger people as a gesture of love, kindness, and good fortune.

Kim Gu-ra said:

You know, I know V's father. We live in the same neighbourhood. He even gifted some money to my daughter."

According to the SBS Star News report, Kim Gu-ra added that Taehyung's father is well-known in his neighborhood, and there are several rumors about him. He elaborated that rumors have it that the BTS singer has reportedly given a huge amount of money to his father and asked him to rest and not work anymore.

"Yeah, well, lots of words about him go around our neighbourhood. I'm not sure if it's true, but apparently, V gave a large sum of cash to his father and said, 'Dad, take some rest now. Don't work anymore.'"

Radio host Kim Gu-ra continued that the Love Me Again singer-songwriter's father is indeed good at golfing and playing pool. He said,

"I know for a fact that he is a good golfer. He's also good at playing pool. And he sings well."

BTS ARMY was thrilled to get new information about the Love Me Again singer's father since his family has always maintained privacy, so much so that the names of his parents haven't even been revealed yet. Fans flocked to X and expressed their joy and thoughts over the new detail, highlighting that Taehyung had mentioned several times earlier that he learned to play golf since his dad loves the particular sport.

Kim Taehyung is currently serving in the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit of the South Korean military since December 11, 2023. The division specializes in thwarting terrorism attacks and more.