"Forever beside our Tannies": Fans rejoice as BTS' song 'Tear' from 'Love Yourself: Answer' enters the UK chart of Official Big Top 40

BTS has been making headlines even while being on a hiatus due to the members' ongoing military services. On December 18, 2023 (KST), the septet's song Tear from their album Love Yourself: Answer charted at #37 on the UK chart of Official Big Top 40. The full-length album was released on August 24, 2018, and took the world by storm.

The ARMYs are celebrating the latest victory as the septet's song from their 2018 album enters the UK chart even when they are on a hiatus. They immediately rained on Twitter with celebratory tweets as they reveled in the merrymaking of BTS achieving another triumph.

"Look at what we can do for FUN": Fans enthralled with the new victory as they cheered one another as well as BTS

The BTS LOVE YOURSELF series, which debuted in March 2016, conveys the idea that "loving yourself is true love” by weaving together the standout tracks from each album to form a cohesive concept.

For two and a half years, it narrated an engrossing tale, much like a well-written novel with an introduction, development, twists, and conclusion.

The series is divided into three albums: Love Yourself: Her released in September 2017, Love Yourself: Tear in May 2018, and the last instalment Love Yourself: Answer released in August 2018. South Korean boy band BTS released their third Korean-language compendium album, Love Yourself: Answer (stylized as LOVE YOURSELF 쵞 'Answer') on August 24, 2018, and it comes in four distinct versions: S, E, L, and F.

In addition, IDOL is the principal single off the album along with twenty-five tracks—or twenty-six on the digital edition—and seven new songs. The majority of the songs, encompassing a few remixes, are from Love Yourself: Her and Love Yourself: Tear.

It is important to note that on December 14, 2023, the band's song Outro: Tear which belongs to the album Love Yourself: Tear peaked at #1 on the US iTunes Chart.

The song Tear from the album Love Yourself: Answer is a whole different song that entered the UK chart of Official Big Top 40 as of December 18, 2023, KST. Fans congratulated each other online for bringing home this victory for their seven favourite boys:

Previously, Love Yourself: Answer became the first Korean album to appear on the Billboard 200 chart for a full year and entered the chart on November 7, 2019. The album by BTS also became the first Korean album to be certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in the United States two days later.

In addition, with 60,000 copies sold in the United Kingdom, BTS became the first Asian act to get an album a silver certification in the nation. Furthermore, the album, Love Yourself: Answer became the first Korean album to ever spend 100 weeks in a row on the Billboard 200 as of June 2021.

The album has a variety of emotions, including therapeutic, vivacious, confident, passionate, and longing, along with concepts including being empowered, youthfulness, love, and contemplation. The album's genre features a variety of pop styles.

The series' songs are arranged chronologically in Love Yourself: Answer to depict the joy of love, the anguish of parting, and the realization of self-love via the beginning, turn, and final moments of the story.

The album served as the culmination of the Love Yourself series, interweaving the narratives of the short film Love Yourself 鵷 Wonder, the EP Love Yourself 承 Her, and the studio album Love Yourself 齉 Tear.