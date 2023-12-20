“Don’t tell them he doesn’t drink coffee”: Fans comically react as BTS’ V shines as the new face for Compose Coffee

On December 20, 2023, the first image from BTS' V's new campaign with a coffee brand was unveiled. As V and all the BTS members are currently serving in the military, this release was warmly welcomed by ARMYs, who appreciated the gesture of V's continued efforts to engage with them while he is serving.

However, the real irony dawned on ARMYs when they realized V had partnered with a coffee brand. Known for his dislike of coffee, this unexpected collaboration pleasantly surprised fans, although they couldn't resist commenting lightly about the amusing juxtaposition. One of the fans on X even comically mentioned the alleged unawareness of the brand regarding the situation between V and coffee, saying, "Don’t tell them he doesn’t drink coffee."

"Idk if I should laugh or cry," BTS' V makes the ARMYs laugh by collaborating with a coffee brand

BTS' Kim Taehyung's recent collaboration with the coffee brand Compose Coffee, the second biggest coffee franchise in South Korea, was unveiled on December 20, 2023, accompanied by coverage in local news reports and the release of an official image.

In the image, V is attired in a stylish, heavy brownish-grey blazer suit with a tie, sporting slightly longer hair that falls gracefully over his forehead, accentuating his appearance. Holding a yellow coffee cup bearing the branding of Compose Coffee, he is depicted with the cup lightly touching his lips.

The news of this collaboration was initially disseminated by the local media firm, Naver, highlighting the partnership's potential advantages and anticipated economic impact.

However, the circulation of this image on Twitter prompted ARMYs to infuse the situation with humor, shedding light on Taehyung's well-known aversion to coffee. Unexpectedly, fans began to jest about his involvement with a coffee brand, playfully teasing him through various comical posts on Twitter.

It was revealed that Taehyung had completed the recording of commercials for Compose Coffee ahead of his enlistment on December 11, 2023. Additionally, before finalizing the agreement, Compose Coffee sought approval from franchise owners.

Despite the substantial cost, the brand took the risk of featuring V as their ambassador, a decision that fans believe will undoubtedly lead to success. Furthermore, it was reported that the commercial videos resulting from this collaboration would commence in January 2024, with posters set to adorn Compose Coffee's stores starting the following month.

With this collaboration, V has solidified his position as the brand ambassador for five brands, including CELINE, Cartier, Siminvest, Seoul Tourism, and Compose Coffee.

The impact of the BTS star on the branding world is easily evident from these collaborations. From being just a part of a seven-member group to being one of the highest-paid brand ambassadors in the world, BTS' V has come a long way.