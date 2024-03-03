"So endearing": Fans react as BTS' V reportedly gifts his signed debut album Layover to Jackie Chan in SimInvest ad's behind-the-scenes clip

An unexpected crossover delighted K-pop fans as BTS' V was spotted alongside Hollywood star Jackie Chan. Serving as brand ambassadors for the company Siminvest, they came together for a commercial shoot. Siminvest selected Jackie Chan to appeal to a more mature audience while leveraging V's popularity to engage with younger demographics, as per Antara News.

The collaboration surpassed fans' expectations and they hailed the duo's on-screen camaraderie in the advertisement, which was released on March 1, 2024. Siminvest then unveiled a behind-the-scenes video on March 3 and gave fans a glimpse into the duo's off-screen rapport as well.

As per K-Pop Newswire, V reportedly gifted a signed copy of his solo debut album, Layover, to the esteemed international superstar in the clip, which won the hearts of fans.

"I still can't believe this is real": Fans react as BTS' V reportedly gifts Jackie Chan a signed copy of his solo album

On March 3, 2024, Siminvest's Instagram account unveiled a behind-the-scenes clip from their latest ad featuring BTS' V and Jackie Chan. Fans loved the bond between the two stars and the idol shared his thoughts on the creation of the ad in the behind-the-scenes footage.

This clip also featured him interacting with Chan and he reportedly also gifted the actor his autographed solo debut album, Layover, a gesture that left fans feeling proud. Fans reacted to this moment on social media and got emotional as they reacted to the idol's gift.

The behind-the-scenes clip allowed fans to catch a glimpse of the bond that V and Jackie Chan share. In the video, the singer said:

"Best friends really do have no limits, right? Just like how Jackie Chan showed up to spend time with me."

Amidst the excitement generated by V's collaboration with Jackie Chan, another surprise awaits BTS fans. Despite his military service obligations, V is all set to release a new song titled FRI(END)S, which is scheduled to debut on March 15. BigHit Entertainment unveiled this exciting news on March 3, leaving fans thrilled and eagerly anticipating V's upcoming release. Hashtags including 'FRI(END)S IS COMING' and 'FRI(END)S BY V' soon began trending online as fans expressed their excitement about the upcoming track.

Kim Taehyung enlisted in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023, and fans are eager to see what he brings to the table with his pre-filmed and pre-recorded projects.