"NO SKIP ALBUM": Fans cheer as BTS' Taehyung's 'Layover' makes history as first album by a K-Soloist to reach 80M+ Spotify streams on all tracks

BTS star Kim Taehyung, widely known by his stage name V, became the first Korean solo artist to have all the songs on his album surpass 80 million streams each on Spotify, as per X user @BTSVChartData. He achieved this feat with his album Layover, which released on September 8, 2023, and consists of five tracks that the artist has written by himself. The South Korean soloist achieved this huge milestone within 170 days and became the fastest K-pop male act to do so.

Every song on Layover—from the pre-releases Love Me Again and Rainy Day to the title track Slow Dancing and side tracks Blue, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.)—received over 80 million plays each on Spotify.

Fans expressed their excitement about the singer-songwriter's latest feat and congratulated him on X as they called Layover a "no skip album."

"Layover is a masterpiece by design": Fans react to BTS' Taehyung's new feat

In December 2023, Kim Taehyung of BTS became the first and only Korean soloist to have all the tracks of his solo album surpassing 60 million streams each on Spotify. Continuing his streak, the musician achieved a new milestone as all the tracks from his album recently garnered 80 million streams each on the popular music streaming platform.

Taehyung's debut solo album, Layover, is the result of more than two years of writing and recording. The songs from the much-loved album include hints of Jazz, contemporary, and R&B and were also nominated for several awards.

Layover was nominated for Album of the Year while Love Me Again was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Vocal Performance - Male Solo at the 2023 MAMA Awards. Furthermore, the idol's solo album sold over 1.67 million on Hanteo in the first week of its release.

Taehyung's debut masterpiece earned several laurels due to its melodious tracks. Fans headed to X and showered the musician with praise as he achieved a new feat as a Korean soloist.

BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V, the 27-year-old musician and actor has been creating music continuously for the last three years. He occasionally shared snippets of his songs with followers in live video broadcasts on Weverse, leaving them excited about his projects. He then released his first solo album, Layover, in September 2023, which has been making records ever since it was launched.

In the album, he revels in a range of emotions, including desire, melancholy, and longing, through elements of pop and R&B.

BTS' V enlisted in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023, and is expected to return in June 2025 along with Jimin, Namjoon, and Jungkook.