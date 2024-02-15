"Beyond proud": Fans rejoice as BTS' Taehyung becomes the first and only K-soloist with 4 solo songs over 300M streams in Spotify history

BTS' Taehyung reached another remarkable milestone with his song Slow Dancing from his debut solo album Layover, surpassing 300 million streams on Spotify. On February 15, 2024, this accomplishment was revealed, and it also made him the first and only K-soloist in Spotify history to have four solo tracks with over 300 million streams.

While fellow BTS member Jungkook has more songs exceeding 300 million streams on Spotify, V's achievement stands out due to the nature of his solo work. Unlike Jungkook, whose songs include collaborations with other artists, all of V's songs are solo tracks. This distinction makes V the only solo Korean artist with the highest number of solo songs surpassing the 300 million mark on Spotify.

BTS' Taehyung breaks a Spotify record by becoming the first K-pop soloist to have the most solo songs surpass 300 million streams

In a package of achievements and surprises, BTS' V continues to impress fans even during his military service. On February 14, 2024, the BTS star unveiled another photoshoot collaboration, this time with W Korea and CELINE. Released on Valentine's Day, fans embraced this unexpected treat as their gift from Taehyung on the special occasion of February 14.

Just a day later, on February 15, 2024, V shattered yet another record, which made its way to the public eye. Just a few days ago, his Spotify following had skyrocketed to over 17 million, making him the first K-pop soloist to achieve this remarkable milestone. With this achievement, V became the most-followed K-pop soloist on the platform.

Simultaneously, Slow Dancing, a track from V's solo debut album Layover, reached a staggering 300 million streams on Spotify. This marked the second song from Layover and the fourth overall from Taehyung to achieve this milestone, making him the first Korean soloist to have the most number of songs surpass that number.

His other songs to have surpassed this feat before, and the number of days they took, are as follows:

Love Me Again - 136 days

Slow Dancing - 160 days

Christmas Tree - 544 days

Sweet Night - 1137 days

Fans reacted to this achievement from the bottom of their hearts while beaming with pride.

However, Taehyung's dominance on Spotify doesn't stop there. His track Love Me Again, another standout from Layover, recently joined the elite club of songs with over 400 million streams on the platform. Surpassing BLACKPINK Lisa's Money, Love Me Again became the fifth fastest song by a K-pop soloist to reach this milestone, achieving it in just 183 days.

V's swift ascent to streaming success is evidenced by his impressive track record, with not even a single song under 50 million streams in his profile. From his youngest and newest track, Wherever u r, nearing 60 million streams, to his fastest songs to hit 300 million streams on Spotify, including Love Me Again and Slow Dancing, V continues to set new benchmarks in the world of K-pop streaming.

