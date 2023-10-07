“LAYOVER IS A MASTERPIECE”: BTS’ V’s fans delighted as music critic Kim Yunha lavishes praise on Slow Dancing singer’s debut solo album

BTS’ V released his debut solo album Layover a month ago on September 8, 2023, and it has already been declared as music critics' favorite. The Sweet Night singer released his debut solo album Layover which has five unique tracks and one bonus track for fans. The album's title track is Slow Dancing and other tracks include Rainy Days, For Us, Blue, and Love Me Again with Slow Dancing (piano version) as the bonus track.

Layover did exceptionally well, making and breaking many domestic and international music records. In a new development shared by @taeguide, acclaimed music critic Kim Yunha lavished praise on BTS’ V and his artistry with Layover.

Kim Yunha called Layover a testament to the 28-year-old BTS member's growth as an artist. She said that the album reflects his bold and versatile discography and the range displayed in the five-track album. Needless to say, when fans saw the critic's praise, they couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express the same, with one fan even saying:

Expand Tweet

BTS’ V’s Layover hailed as a high-quality album by music critic Kim Yunha

Expand Tweet

Acclaimed Korean critic Kim Yunha praised BTS’ V’s debut solo album Layover in Korean media and a translation was provided by the 28-year-old idol's fanbase @taeguide. Kim Yunha hailed Layover as a high-quality album amongst the many albums released in September.

According to Kim Yunha, Layover was one of the most meaningful albums that boasted great numbers and garnered appreciation from fans and critics across the world.

Kim Yunha strongly and sincerely recommended everyone to listen to BTS’ V’s Layover along with some other albums she called the best K-pop albums released by soloists in September. These included Letters with notes by Young K (DAY 6), Door by Kim Se-jeong, Good & Great by SHINee's Key and Narcissus by DAWN.

Kim Yunha emphasized that BTS’ V may be a part of a successful K-pop group (Bangtan) but he is making music with his own unique charms. She noted that he is growing into his own as a solo artist, and is establishing himself as a musical force to reckon with.

"You thought of these people as 1 part of a successful group, but you will understand in detail how they are making music with their own unique charms, and what kind of musician they are growing into," the music critic wrote.

BTS’ V is displaying steady growth as an artist and it is evident in the stunning and versatile discography of Layover.

Kim Yunha emphasized that in an ever-growing industry like K-pop, commercial success, numbers, and business are paramount. She added that in such circumstances, an artist's growth and unique musical color, BTS’ V's Layover is a gentle and important reminder of why fans love K-pop.

BTS’ V's fans have taken to social media to proudly share Kim Yunha's praise for Layover and the Singularity singer.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Notably, BTS’ V had shared in various media interactions for the promotions that Layover indicates an intermission from everything he has done so far as one-seventh of Bangtan. With the album, he showcased his own unique musical color as a soloist, before commencing with chapter two of BTS once the members reconvene in 2025.

The album can be described as something similar to how a passenger has a layover, a break before boarding their next flight to reach their final destination. Additionally, the Christmas Tree crooner marked his first-ever collaboration with ADOR's CEO and New Jeans' producer Min Hee-jin.

BTS’ V's fans celebrate "1 month with Layover" on X

Expand Tweet

BTS member V's fans have taken to social media to celebrate the one-month anniversary of Layover. Unlike his peers, the Slow Dancing singer forged a unique promotional path for his debut solo album. For instance, he released five music videos, one for each track as compared to 1 or 2 music videos released by K-pop artists.

V also became the first K-pop idol to officially dedicate his album to his pet dog, Yeontan who also took part in the album's promotions. Notably, it is one of the best and most successful K-pop albums in major music markets in Korea, Japan, and the US

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Rainy Days singer will be reuniting with his cast members from the hit variety show Jinny's Kitchen for a fun-filled day. The episode will air on October 12, 2023, at 8:40 pm KST on tvN.