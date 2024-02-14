BTS' Kim Taehyung and the luxury brand CELINE have unveiled a visually striking billboard exhibit in China. The campaign's photoshoot showcases Taehyung's charm, seamlessly merging K-pop allure with CELINE's timeless style.

Shanghai's significant locations for the Singularity singer's most recent offline ad campaign for CELINE included the Heng Long Plaza, Oriental Pearl Tower, West Bund, HKRI Taikoo Hui shopping mall and the Lujiazui financial district.

Additionally, the billboards were observed in other popular spots such as Parkson Plaza in Chengdu, MIXC in Shenzhen, and Sanlitun and Wangfujing in Beijing.

In March 2023, the French luxury fashion label announced that Kim Taehyung would serve as its global ambassador.

"This is huge!!": Taehyung Graces Chinese Screens, Leaving Fans Spellbound

The black-and-white photo series, captured by the acclaimed Hedi Slimane, perfectly captures CELINE's sophisticated style. The singer, also known as 'V' features an everlasting charm with his hair pulled back and sunglasses on.

The singer-songwriter showcased a variety of ensembles from their collection in the pictures, embodying CELINE's bold and elegant blend of classic rock style and fresh enthusiasm.

The massive campaign created an infinite amount of shares online on social media, especially from the singer's fans who called him "KIM CELINE."

One user on X wrote:

"Ommmmmg this is so huge!!! Advertising screens for the 'Celine' brand campaign were spotted with their global ambassador Taehyung in China, specifically in front of the 'IFC' shopping center next to the Oriental Pearl Tower in Shanghai!"

Others rushed to X (previously known as Twitter) when they witnessed billboards featuring their favourite artist in their cities.

The Love Me Again singer's commercial campaign has also been featured on several billboards and screens located on prominent streets in Seoul, Korea.

Massive billboards have been installed in exclusive shopping areas and affluent residential areas around the country. The idol's fans are thrilled with the way he continues to influence the world.

Recently, V was featured in new images published by W KOREA on February 14, 2024. The magazine released a series of photos of the singer-songwriter on their official Instagram, which became popular online, as a Valentine's Day gift to the fans.

On the music front, V released a brand-new song in honour of his 28th birthday. He collaborated on an English duet with vocalist UMI from the United States.

As part of the mandatory military service, the singer-songwriter was appointed to the II Corps, or 2nd Division Military Police Corps, on January 31, 2024. The division is known as the Double Dragons and is a Special Duty Team (SDT) unit. As required by standards, he finished an extra three weeks of SDT training before joining the unit on February 8.