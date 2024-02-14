“KPOP WILL NEVER SEE ANOTHER IDOL LIKE HIM!”: Fans in awe as W KOREA reveals beautiful photos of BTS’ Taehyung in Celine as Valentine’s Day gifts

On February 14, 2024, W KOREA released a new pictorial of BTS star Kim Taehyung aka V. As a gift to the fans on Valentine's Day, the magazine publication posted a bundle of pictures of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter on their official Instagram which went viral online.

In one of the posts, they wrote,

"We released the pictorial pictures of BTS's look like a Valentine's Day gift. Celine's global ambassador, Eddie Sleiman, perfectly digested Celine's Spring Summer 2024 collection. Watch this romantic shot with Celine. We will reveal all the colourful clothes from now on, so stay tuned!" (as translated by Instagram)

The fan base went crazy over the most recent photo shoot. The BTS ARMY applauded the musician for producing material before joining and "gifting" it to his fans on significant dates such as Valentine's Day. One fan wrote on X expressing how "K-POP WILL NEVER SEE ANOTHER IDOL LIKE HIM."

"Taehyung is just ethereal": Fans swoon over the latest pictorial release by W KOREA on Valentine's Day

On their second set of Instagram posts, W KOREA wrote admiring the "overwhelming beauty" of the BTS megastar in Celine ensembles. The magazine wrote in its caption,

"A meeting between V and Celine with octogenarian charm. How far does his charm go? Meet V with overwhelming beauty that inspires admiration with each and every facial expression and look in his eyes."

The For Us singer-songwriter's four sets of photos were radiant with flowers and had a sun-kissed vibe. Taehyung posed in Celine with calendulas (marigolds), and tiger lilies in the first series of photos. In the second set, he appeared in a black-and-white filter, sporting a white t-shirt, jeans, and a bottle-green varsity jacket with an embroidered cardigan.

In the third set, Taehyung can be seen showing off a casual grey t-shirt and posing with orchids as W KOREA captures "the soulful eyes and lyrical atmosphere of the Celine boy." The BTS member stood for the camera in another monochromatic picture from the fourth set, this time with a Celine duffle bag over his shoulder and a Celine Cardigan with flowers stuck on it.

The most recent Celine x W KOREA photo shoot had fans going crazy, especially because the magazine called it a "Valentine's Day gift." It had been a while since they had seen the musician due to his national service requirement, and they were delighted to see his most recent photos.

The BTS ARMY went to X and shared their thoughts and excitement over the new posts and hailed Taehyung as "ethereal" and "surreal."

At present, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter was deployed to the 2nd Division Military Police Corps (also known as II Corps) on January 31, 2024. The division is a Special Duty Team (SDT) unit, commonly referred to as the Double Dragons. He joined the unit on February 8 as per regulations after completing an additional three weeks of SDT training.

