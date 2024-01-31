What is Double Dragons? Details explored as BTS’ Taehyung is assigned to 2nd corps of the Special Mission Task Force unit

BTS Taehyung's rapid advancement within the South Korean military has caught the attention of fans, revealing his surprising physical capabilities as he swiftly attains new positions. The recent announcement on January 31, 2024, disclosed that he has ascended to the II Corps of the Special Mission Task Force unit (Double Dragons).

Despite the grandeur of the name, this promotion signifies a challenging command role, notorious for its physical demands. In response to this news, ARMYs dived into research to understand the nature of the division to which V has been promoted. The findings left them with a mix of concern and immense pride for the responsibilities that the BTS star is set to undertake.

BTS' Taehyung's new "Double Dragons" division explored

Established on July 24, 1950, just before the Battle of Pusan Perimeter, the II Corps was comprised of the 1st and 6th Infantry Divisions. In the upcoming deployment on February 8, Taehyung is set to join the 2nd Corps of the Special Mission Task Force.

Often referred to as the "Double Dragons," the 2nd Corps holds responsibility for the highly challenging military demarcation line border area, notorious for its demanding terrain and historic toughness that has taken a toll on numerous soldiers. Only 4 out of 800 trainees are selected for this unit, and Taehyung has proved his worth by being one of the four.

The 2nd Corps operates under the Ground Operations Command (GOC), with a mission to deter a wide range of threats and secure the Military Demarcation Line. The offensive force within the unit engages in aggressive military operations aimed at the enemy, involving battle, attack, and invasion strategies.

Located in a notably harsh setting, Taehyung's unit finds itself in a valley between twin peaks, aptly named the "twin dragons" (쌍용). The challenging mountainous terrain limits the unit's size due to accessibility issues. Despite the inherent challenges faced by all military units, this particular unit is known for its iron fences lining the border with the North.

These fences are equipped with countless stairways, demanding rigorous guard duties with heavy gear and arms. It is said that the soldier's knees and ankles are at high risk. The unique topography and complete armed guard duty on the stairways make this unit one of the less preferred locations for military service.

In essence, the 2nd Corps, operating under the Ground Operations Command, represents an offensive force with a critical role in engaging the enemy and safeguarding the Military Demarcation Line. Taehyung's imminent deployment to this demanding environment is scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Concerns about the Love Wins All actor's health have been raised among the fans, who cannot help but worry. They expressed their well wishes via Twitter, affirming their faith in the BTS member's capabilities.

Fans hold the opinion that the rigorous efforts the BTS star has invested in his fitness journey are now paying off. Positioned in his current role, he's able to demonstrate the physical abilities he has honed over the past months, and he is unquestionably exceeding everyone's expectations.