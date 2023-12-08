"TAE TAE World": Fans rejoice as BTS' Taehyung's massive offline CELINE ad campaign in China goes viral online

BTS fans never have a boring moment when its members' images appear on social media, and this time, Kim Taehyung stunned the group. BTS' Taehyung, aka V, has sported several eye-catching ensembles as the brand ambassador for Hedi Slimane's CELINE. But fans went feral when the much-anticipated images were posted by CELINE on their Instagram account. The enthusiasm was heightened when the offline ads sporting the same images covered the whole of China on December 8, 2023.

His sleek hairdo and arm veins were admirable to his fans. The BTS ARMY responded quickly, with several jokingly stating that China is a "TAE TAE World."

Alongside Lisa from BLACKPINK and actor Park Bo-gum from South Korea, the 27-year-old, whose actual name is Kim Tae-hyung, has teamed up with CELINE as the brand ambassador for the clothing line. Together, the three celebrities made waves on social media when they attended Hedi Slimane's Summer 2023 menswear show in June 2022.

"It's immensely huge": Fans stunned by enormous size of CELINE's offline ad featuring BTS' Taehyung across China

The Love Me Again singer-songwriter looked great in the picture, sporting shades and an all-black outfit that perfectly captured his charisma in the latest Hedi Slimane's CELINE photos. Previously, Taehyung recently posted a V-log on YouTube, which he lovingly dubbed "TeteTV," chronicling his trip to Tokyo with ARMY.

Taking viewers on his journey to the 'CELINE' event in Japan, the film features Taehyung's kind and engaging persona. It provides a behind-the-scenes peek at his cosmetics routine and several picture sessions. The Love Me Again singer-songwriter had stated that he wanted to watch everyday vlogs made by his fans; therefore, this gesture was made in return.

An endearing exchange between the superstar and his loyal ARMYs occurred when he politely asked that fans post their respective vlogs on YouTube and other social media sites so that he could watch them all later.

Meanwhile, CELINE's latest offline ad campaign across China was seen in various notable places, such as the top shopping mall MIXC in Shenzhen, HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai, the IFC shopping center near Oriental Pearl Tower in Shanghai, and more. Fans were mesmerized to see the "immensely huge" campaign, which covered almost every massive billboard in China.

Additionally, aside from the ad coverage in China, the French luxury brand posted several new images of the Layover singer-songwriter. With his most recent photos for CELINE, BTS' Kim Taehyung ignited the internet on December 8, 2023. In March 2023, the idol was named the French luxury fashion house's worldwide ambassador. The fashion luxury house is well-known for its high-end leather items and ready-to-wear.

The Layover singer-songwriter, better known as V of BTS, set the internet ablaze on December 3, 2023, when he was designated the "Face of CELINE's Winter 2023 campaign." BTS' V is the newest subject in Hedi Slimane's winter edition portrait series, channeling a 1950s rock 'n roll gestalt that included the classic haircut of the era.

In other developments, South Korean superstar Park Seo-joon and director Na PD gave the singer a wonderful surprise. On December 8, 2023, they both threw BTS' V a surprise birthday party before he enlisted in the military, as seen in a video posted on Na PD's YouTube page, channel fullmoon.

Due to his December 30 birthday, the BTS celebrity will not be present to enjoy his special day with friends, family, and fans. Therefore, Park Seo-joon—who is also good friends with V—and Na PD made an effort to create new memories with him before he enlisted in the military.