“We are happy to see you happy”: Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung shares V-Log in Tokyo documenting the promotion of his solo album LAYOVER and CELINE

Kim Taehyung of BTS fame, who goes by his stage name V, released his vlog on October 31, 2023. [V VLOG] V-log in Tokyo encapsulates the behind-the-scenes of Taehyung while he was on a promotional run for his debut solo album LAYOVER, which came out on September 8, 2023, as well as for CELINE in Japan.

Fans were delighted that they would finally get a glimpse of the personal side of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter. An X user and a fan, @kalabalamai, commented on the tweet of BigHit Music and wrote, "Thank you V for this Vlog, we are happy to see you happy."

The V-log in Tokyo encompasses backstage moments from his much-awaited appearance at the Celine Store reopening celebration on Omotesando Street in Tokyo, Japan, on August 23, 2023. There was a long line expanding outside the store since fans had been excitedly expecting to see him. The celebrity showed up at the venue to commemorate the reopening of the Celine Store.

As the brand ambassador for CELINE, BTS' V traveled to Japan on August 22, 2023, with Park Bo-gum and Lisa from BLACKPINK. The Love Me Again singer showed off his good looks while sporting a white tee shirt, tight leather pants, and a denim jacket, as seen in his V-log in Tokyo.

"A flower between the flowers": BTS ARMY are euphoric as they get to have a glimpse of Taehyung beyond the camera lens

At the beginning of the video, the LAYOVER vocalist is seen preparing for his appearance at the CELINE outlet in Tokyo amidst all his fans. He has his hair and makeup done, then shows up in a calm place for the picture. It was almost time for lunch when the K-pop idol revealed some model aesthetics while posing for the photographer.

The brief film follows his voyage from the time he arrived for the shoot to when he appeared for the interview, traveled to popular tourist destinations, gave a performance at Tokyo Tower, and so on. BTS' V and his "taetae TV" footage were included in a mini-vlog that BANGTANTV posted on October 31.

The BTS ARMY felt heartwarmingly happy as they saw the Rainy Days singer-songwriter's inner child come out to play in Tokyo. An ARMY, @DavyWer tweeted, "A flower between the flowers," while another fan, @SayaniPramanic3, tweeted, "Midnight walk with Taehyung."

Furthermore, the K-Pop star unveiled his "Taetae TV" as he meandered through the park on his way back, as seen in V-log in Tokyo. He struggles with the camera setup, which he eventually overcame producing some amazing shots of the surroundings.

Taehyung's initial visit to Tokyo was a brightly colored musical environment with enormous colorful balls that, when softly hit, changed the colors and music. Taehyung then went to a beautiful floral area where the hanging flowers responded to people's presence and rose as soon as they sensed someone underneath them.

Finally, he looked about the opulent area, so full of shiny and shimmering objects that V thought it would kill him within. The vlog concludes with Taehyung showing up for the interview dressed entirely in white. When the interviewer praised his fluency in Japanese, he instantly relaxed and admitted his lack of confidence in speaking the language.

The final video is from his scheduled performance at the Tokyo Tower. Taehyung was so captivated by the live band performance that he decided to end the vlog then and there.