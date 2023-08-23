"Look at his smile" - BTS' Kim Tae-hyung sends fans into a frenzy with his appearance at Celine Japan store

On August 23, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung made his highly anticipated appearance at the re-opening event of the Celine Store at Omotesando Street in Tokyo, Japan. Fans had been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of him, resulting in a large queue forming outside the store. The idol arrived at the location to mark the occasion of the Celine Store's re-opening.

In March, Kim Tae-hyung's role as the brand ambassador for Hedi Slimane's CELINE was officially confirmed. The K-pop sensation graced the April cover of Elle Korea, where he was introduced as the new face of "CELINE Boy." Beginning his collaboration with the fashion brand, he was featured on three distinct covers for the magazine.

Upon his arrival at the event, fans captured pictures and videos of the idol, which quickly went viral on social media. Fans couldn't help but express their excitement over Kim Tae-hyung's smile.

"Taetae is so loved" - ARMYs can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's arrival at Celine Store

Kim Tae-hyung was greeted by a massive crowd when he arrived at the Celine Store in Tokyo, Japan, who had been eagerly awaiting his arrival since the previous night. Fans had gathered at the store since the day before in the hope of catching a glimpse of the idol.

Upon his arrival, Tae-hyung greeted fans with a warm smile. He even shook hands with many enthusiastic fans who were ecstatic to be in such close proximity to their idol. The sight of V prompted many fans, especially males, to take pictures, which quickly gained attention on social media, highlighting his popularity in Japan.

Surrounded by bodyguards on all sides, the blonde-haired Tae-hyung could be seen wearing an outfit from CELINE's "MEN’S WINTER 2023" show at Le Palace.

Take a look at how ARMYs are reacting to Kim Tae-hyung's appearance at the re-opening event of the Omotesando boutique, Celine Store in Tokyo, Japan.

Notably, as Kim Tae-hyung arrived, the crowd erupted in unison, showcasing the idol's immense influence and the love that Japan holds for him. Fans also observed that, given the bustling nature of Japan, the fact that fans made time to catch a glimpse of Tae-hyung was a significant gesture. Needless to say, fans also complimented the idol's new Celine look and expressed how gorgeous he looked.

Even the South Korean actor and V's close friend Park Bo-gum, the global ambassador for Celine, also arrived at the event in an all-black ensemble, sending fans into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, on August 22, 2023, Kim Tae-hyung departed from Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, for his overseas schedule in Tokyo, Japan, where he was warmly received by several reporters.

In recent news, V has been named the Honorary Tourism Ambassador of Seoul. Additionally, two new teasers for SEOUL X V of BTS Seoul Edition23 have already been released, captivating fans with his stunning visuals.

The idol has released two tracks from his highly anticipated debut album Layover, including Rainy Days and Love Me Again. These two songs made their debut on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart at positions 6 and 8.

Additionally, on August 28, 2023, his renowned tracks Winter Bear, Scenery, and Snowflower will be officially released on streaming platforms.

V is poised to unveil his debut album " Layover on September 8, 2023.