BTS' Taehyung, who goes by his stage name V, was named one of the "power people" of 2023 by JoyNews24, an economy and entertainment magazine, on October 30, 2023. The magazine curates the list titled '2023 Entertainment Industry Power People' every year to spotlight "power people" who have made notable contributions to their respective industries, such as producers, singers, performers, and actors.

This year, almost 200 industry professionals, including reporters covering entertainment, makers of films and television shows, and staff of broadcasting and entertainment firms, were part of a survey conducted by the magazine. While BTS maintained its top spot even after their group took time off to serve in the military, V found his spot as the only soloist from the group on the list.

Following the release of the news, fans lavished praise on the BTS member, who is well-acclaimed for his solo album LAYOVER, which was released on September 8, 2023.

"He deserves it": Taehyung recognized as a standout "power people" within two months of his solo debut

BTS V aka Taehyung debuted outside BTS as a Korean solo artist by releasing his solo album LAYOVER in the latter part of this year. Notably, within five hours after releasing his solo project, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter stunned fans by debuting at No. 1 on iTunes in several countries.

Excited fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages as they hailed Taehyung as a "GLOBAL STAR" and took pride in his latest achievement.

Apart from his musical endeavors, the singer-songwriter of Love Me Again additionally contributed to TVING's viewership by appearing in the reality show Jinny's Kitchen earlier this year. TVING published a rating of all of its programs in July 2023, and the most viewed program on the well-known over-the-top service, Prime Video, was Jinny's Kitchen. This is a testament to Kim Taehyung's global influence and contribution to the South Korean entertainment industry.

Moreover, BTS V's global campaign as Honorary Tourism Ambassador for Seoul Tourism reached 500 million views on YouTube as of October 8, 2023. After three weeks of release, it received 500 million views in total across all media on YouTube, according to NEWSTREE. This further cements the BTS idol's global clout, which is recognized worldwide.

In other news, a board decision to extend BTS's contract was approved by BigHit Music on September 20, 2023, indicating the group's full-length return in 2025. As a result, it is anticipated that the BTS group and their star power will continue to be relevant and valuable in the near future. BTS members Namjoon, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will share their enlistment dates by the end of 2023, as announced by HYBE.