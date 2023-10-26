Watch: BTS Army's hilarious TikTok basketball clip of Jungkook with Steph Curry fan Suga

Due to his incredible shooting and shotmaking prowess in the NBA, Steph Curry remains one of the most well-renowned players in the league. When Michael Jordan and LeBron James are mentioned, Curry's name sits confidently among those legends. This is due to the number of times the Warriors star has dazzled fans.

Interestingly, one of his international fans, BTS artist Suga, was seen in a viral Tiktok clip of fellow BTS artist Jungkook, who was edited to be performing tricks with a basketball. The TikTok clip was uploaded on Twitter by @AureliaOT7.

The viral clip sees Jungkook performing all sorts of tricks with an edited basketball, from simple dribbling to bouncing the ball with only a finger in the air. Additionally, each time he would perform a move, the clip would cut to an NBA player in disbelief, being held back or even showing emotions toward the move being done.

When the clip was about to end, Jungkook's fellow BTS artist Suga was included with him cheering. The footage used looks to be from when Suga was in a public space, which fits perfectly with what the TikTok video is going for.

Steph Curry's meeting with BTS artist Suga

When it comes to Suga, besides being one of the greatest K-pop artists, he is also a fan of the Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry. Suga was invited last year to the Golden State Warriors game against the Washington Wizards when they played in Japan.

Following the game, Curry gifted Suga a pair of Curry Flow 10 shoes with the "Sour Patch Kids" colorway. It doesn't need to be reiterated how big of a deal it is to receive a pair of worn sneakers by the athlete himself.

Additionally, the two icons exchanged gifts as Suga went on to meet other Warriors players, such as Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. The two icons also went on to exchange gifts with one another. Curry received a signed album from BTS, while Suga received a signed Warriors jersey from Curry himself.

Moreover, Koreaboo's Tegan Sweeting mentioned that Curry also made a video with Suga greeting his children, who were big fans of the BTS group. It was a wholesome meeting between the two icons, especially considering the respect and admiration both have for each other's craft and accomplishments.