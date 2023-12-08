“Serving effortlessly every damn time”: BTS’ Kim Taehyung stuns fans with his newly updated photos for Celine

On December 8, 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung set the internet on fire with his latest pictures for Celine. Kim Taehyung was announced as the global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house in March 2023.

The brand is known for its luxurious ready-to-wear and leather goods. The products of the brand have been owned by the LVMH Group since 1996.

Expand Tweet

The global ambassador for the aforementioned brand was often seen wearing Celine even before the idol's announcement.

As soon as the fans saw the new look of Kim Taehyung wearing Celine, they could not get enough of it, and one fan tweeted with much enthusiasm that he slays his look in Celine every single time:

"Serving effortlessly every damn time."

Expand Tweet

Fans can't get enough of Kim Taehyung's latest look for Celine

Expand Tweet

On his Instagram, the Love Me Again singer updated fans with four pictures donning Celine winter outfits.

In the pictures, he was wearing the brand's navy college cardigan in wool, Wesley Jeans in Pismo wash denim, and a multi-messenger bag in Triomphe canvas and calfskin. The idol complemented his look with a triomphe scarf and a triomphe cap in wool and cashmere.

He opted for low-lace-up Celine Alan sneakers in calfskin, optic white. As the idol looked stunning in his winter wear for the French luxury fashion brand, fans couldn't stop swooning over the idol's new look. They stated that the idol radiated college-going student and boyfriend vibes in the latest pictures.

Expand Tweet

Fans also noticed how he was doing his iconic Tata mic pose in one of the long-shot pictures, where he looked adorable, according to them. They kept complimenting the Love Me Again singer on how he always slays in every Celine promotional campaign.

Check out how fans are reacting as BTS’ Kim Taehyung stuns fans with his newly updated photos for Celine.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, several massive billboards and displays of the Love Me Again singer's promotional campaign advertisements have been set up in China.

The huge advertisements have been placed on a massive scale in well-known shopping and expensive neighborhoods throughout the country. Fans are proud of how the idol continues to exert his influence worldwide.

Expand Tweet

In other updates, he has opted for the Special Mission Unit at Capital Defense Command, which is under the direct command of the President of the country.

The unit is known for countering anti-terrorism activities, and a person with high intellect is qualified to be part of the Capital Defense Command. Fans are both proud and elated to see the Love Me Again singer serving in this unit.

Kim Taehyung recently made his appearance on the South Korean variety program Running Man and left fans speechless with his stunning visuals, humor, and more.

It has been reported by the South Korean media outlet Dispatch that Kim Taehyung is set to enlist for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023.