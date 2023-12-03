"EVERYTHING IS PERFECT": Fans go wild as BTS’ Kim Taehyung stuns as Face of CELINE's Winter 2023 campaign styled by Hedi Slimane

On December 3, 2023, Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, set the internet ablaze as he was named the “Face of CELINE’s Winter 2023 campaign.” The singer was also praised by DA MAN Magazine, which called him the “Epitome of Rock’ n Roll era” in an article published on November 27, 2023.

Hedi Slimane, image director of Celine, appointed V as the latest figure for his winter edition portrait series. The Love Me Again singer was virtually indistinguishable as he wore a throwback 1950s rock ‘n roll gestalt, complete with the iconic hairstyle of the time, in CELINE’s winter 2023 apparel.

The singer looked sharp in CELINE’s leather shirt and jacket for the first black-and-white photo shoot. Captured by Hedi Slimane, the Rainy Days singer assumed a casual yet introspective flair as if he were a real celebrity from the 1950s.

"CELINE BOY V": Fans go gaga after CELINE dropped the latest portraits of Rock n' Roll & Black Tie Kim Taehyung

In the latest portraits by Hedi Slimane for Celine, Taehyung donned a customized Black Tie style and metal frame black sunglasses for one shot. With an identical leather jacket and Celine jeans, V radiates a Parisian elegance in the next shot.

He was accompanied by the recently unveiled Ava purse from Celine. He donned an aviator pair of sunglasses, a sequined shirt, and denim jeans in another shot, channeling the brand’s rock-glam aesthetic. These exquisite images capture not just CELINE’s adaptable nature but also V’s ability to blend his distinct style into the set effortlessly.

Fans had an online meltdown as soon as the latest portraits of Taehyung surfaced online. Many from the BTS fandom lauded the Rainy Days singer-songwriter as “CELINE BOY V.”

In other news, Kim Taehyung was seen at the Incheon International Airport on November 30, 2023. Since then, his photos have gone viral on social media. The Layover singer finished his international schedule in London and then returned to his native South Korea.

The celebrity’s homecoming ignited the internet with his stylish airport attire, particularly his effortless fit and killer vintage noir leather jacket from the coveted brand Mythic Legend Daytona 73. The Love Me Again singer-songwriter has solidified his status in the fashion business with his most recent airport appearance, emphasizing why he is a coveted muse for almost every luxury brand.

In other developments, Kmedia News1 & Dispatch, two South Korean news agencies, reported on November 30, 2023, that Kim Taehyung had applied to join the ARMY Capital Defence Command’s Special Mission Unit (also known as the Special Duty Team). It is the only command that is directly overseen by the nation’s President and responds to the anti-terrorism and anti-corruption missions.

The singer is reported to enlist in the military on December 11, 2023, to commence his mandatory service towards his nation.