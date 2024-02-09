“Just his things”: Fans swoon over BTS Taehyung’s style statement seen during his unit deployment post his training

South Korean media outlet Yonhap News shared images of BTS Taehyung on February 8, 2024, on his way to the 2nd Military Police Corps. Taehyung was seen leaving his military base dressed in full military gear with a woolen face bandana. However, fans noticed a scarf tied to one side of his military backpack.

Fans shared how pleased they were on social media after seeing the Love Me Again singer-songwriter looking toned and fit in the military photos that quickly went viral. Admirers shared their thoughts online about the singer's unique fashion statement of always tying a scarf on his bag.

Expand Tweet

"Serving on multiple levels": Fans laud Taehyung's trademarked fashion statement even in the military

On February 8, 2024, after enduring extensive three weeks of training, the Love Me Again singer finally embarked on his voyage with the Capital Defense Command's Special Duty Team. Earlier, Taehyung completed his basic military training of five weeks and graduated as one of the four Elite Soldiers on January 16, 2024.

Since he had applied for the Special Duty Team (SDT), he was sent for an additional three-week training at the Army General Administration School on January 18. Fans were invigorated after Yonhap News shared the latest update on the BTS musician's deployment to a Special Duty Team unit on February 8.

Concerns for his safety tempered their excitement at Taehyung's new military adventure. Simply put, a Special Duty Team (SDT) is a special mission task force that deals with smuggling cases, captures military deserters, and combats terrorism, among other things. The division is under the direct supervision of South Korea's President and is considered the equivalent of the U.S. SWAT team.

Meanwhile, the BTS ARMY noticed that Taehyung continued his trademark scarf-tying technique on his luggage while serving in the military. They also posted old photos of the musician on X, where he was seen carrying handbags with scarves tied to all of them. Several fans hailed him as a "fashion icon," others joked that the idol was not ready to give up being a "fashionista" even during his enlistment.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On January 18, the global superstar started a rigorous three-week training program in preparation for the Special Duty Team (SDT) deployment. He received training with other recruits at the anti-terrorism training facility in close-quarters combat, military police work, automated target live fire training, and other activities.

SDT training is carried out by the Army, Marines, and Air Force instructors who train the recruits extensively and prepare them for their duties. These include rappelling down from a helicopter, engaging in Close Quarters Battle (CQB), and firing hundreds of rounds from a machine gun.

Police enforcement and military personnel who have completed Close Quarter Battle (CQB) training learn the fundamental strategies, techniques, and protocols required to engage in dynamic, team-based close-quarters room warfare at the team level.

BTS member Kim Taehyung has been sent to the 2nd Military Police Corps, the "Double Dragons." This specific SDT unit is associated with Ground Operations Command, and only 4 out of 800 soldiers are recruited in this unit. The 2nd Corps (often written as II Corps) is an "Offensive Force" SDT unit renowned for its combat skills and elite warriors.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE