BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Lewis Hamilton, Seventeen’s S.Coups, EXO’s Baekhyun, and more make dazzling appearances at the RIMOWA event in Seoul

BLACKPINK's vocalist, Roseanne Park MBE, aka Rosé, recently made headlines for her stunning appearance as the global ambassador for the German luggage carrier brand RIMOWA. On April 15, 2024, the "Mint&Papaya Collection" event, held in Seoul by the German luxury luggage brand, also saw Formula 1 star Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton MBE HonFREng, aka Lewis Hamilton, in attendance.

K-pop band Seventeen's member S.Coups, EXO's Baekhyun and Xiumin, and TREASURE members Haruto and Junkyu were seen attending the evening as well.

Notably, one building on Hannam Main Street was completely renovated and turned into an exhibition area that took guests on a tour through the rich history of RIMOWA. While more recent exhibits included unique partnerships and limited-edition designs, archive items from Cologne, Germany, shed light on the brand's designs and innovations over the previous century.

More about RIMOWA's Seoul event which was attended by Rosé, Lewis Hamilton, and more

Lewis Hamilton and Rosé were seen posing together after their individual portraits were clicked. The two brand ambassadors also seemed to have a friendly interaction, much to the delight of fans.

The BLACKPINK singer attended the "Mint&Papaya Collection" event looking elegant in a black strapless dress from the autumn 2024 collection of Shanghai-based Mark Gong. The dress mimicked the shape of a birdcage, with its tight corset bodice and nipped waist. Rosé paired this with a nude lip and blonde hair, tying the whole ensemble together with flamboyant holographic heels.

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton wore a well-tailored coat of light grey that had a button-up top. His hair was braided for the occasion.

Earlier, both Rosé and Hamilton had acted in the same RIMOWA commercials released in 2023, which ran in theaters, on internet sites, and in outdoor advertising.

Seventeen's S.Coups & Wonwoo, EXO's Baekhyun & Xiumin, and TREASURE shine at the RIMOWA event

The picture call event included a stunning array of celebrities, such as EXO's Baekhyun and Xiumin, Seventeen's S.Coups and Wonwoo, actor Rowoon, and TREASURE's Haruto and Junkyu.

S.Coups was seen flaunting a classic black suit, paired with his striking ginger-colored hair and appealing visuals. The Seventeen star posed for the cameras with a black trolly from RIMOWA alongside his bandmate Wonwoo, who was dressed in black trousers, a white t-shirt, and a beige-colored jacket.

Additionally, Min-hyuk, IAM, and Hyung-won, three members of the well-known boy band Monsta X, each brought the new RIMOWA Sling Clutch to the occasion. EXO member Baekhyun was seen wearing denim with a black t-shirt, styled with a brown leather jacket and a sling bag. His bandmate Xiumin attended the event in an all-white ensemble.

A variety of modern RIMOWA designs, from the RIMOWA Never Still Flap Bag in Cactus Green to the newest items from the Personal collection, were carried by other well-known visitors, such as WannaOne singer Min-Hyun, actor Jong-Hyup Chae, I.O.I singer Do-Yeon Kim, and IZ*ONE singer Eugene Ahn.

In addition to the six Korean artists whose works were displayed at the Seoul exhibition, ten international artists' works were also showcased.

For the exhibits, materials such as spare parts and perforated aluminum sheets were provided to industrial designers, modern artists, and innovative studios. Each produced a sculpture that was unique and showcased their skill in workmanship and individual artistic vision.

Furthermore, every invited celebrity entered the event carrying a sling bag and a trolly from the German luxury luggage brand.

The exhibition also offered a close-up look at RIMOWA's latest advertising campaign, which included Patti Smith, LeBron James, Roger Federer, and Rihanna.

