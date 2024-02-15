"Idol by day, a fanboy by night": Internet reacts as SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo seen at the official streaming of T1 for League of Legends

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo was seen at the League of Legends match of T1 vs. Dplus KIA at the LCK Spring 2024 Regular Season on February 15, 2024. The K-pop idol was captured during the online streaming of the tournament as T1, led by Lee Sang-hyeok, aka Faker, dominated in Week 4 of the LCK 2024 Spring and secured a 2-0 victory against Dplus KIA.

Meanwhile, the rapper returned after performing at the Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Macao, China, on January 20 and 21, 2024. This performance was part of SEVENTEEN's ongoing FOLLOW world tour. K-pop fans were ecstatic to see SEVENTEEN's rapper having fun since his fandom knows his love for League of Legends and Keria from T1.

One fan took to X and shared an amusing tweet stating that Wonwoo is "an idol by day, a fanboy by night" after seeing him cheer for T1 during the match.

Expand Tweet

"The biggest fanboy": Fans cheer as Wonwoo poses with his favourite League of Legends player Keria

Fans were impressed that amidst his hectic schedule, Wonwoo managed to find some time to attend the LCK Spring 2024 Regular Season to watch T1 go against Dplus KIA. Several websites, such as Ensiplay, Azscore, and Strafe Esports, streamed the match LIVE for its global audience. During the livestream, viewers, SEVENTEEN admirers, and League of Legends fans noticed Wonwoo and were taken aback.

Furthermore, an X user (@wonwooseol) shared a translation of a Korean fan's post (@felidaehsww) recounting her meeting with SEVENTEEN's idol during the match. As per the online user's translation, the original poster (OP) stated that she met the K-pop idol at League of Legends Park and asked him to sign her photocard of Faker from T1.

"OP met Wonwoo at the LoL Park! They pulled out a Faker photocard and asked for a sign, but Wonwoo was shocked and said "Am I allowed (to sign it) here..." OP also told him that's he's a victory fairy and thanked him" (as translated by the X user)

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN fans were excited to see the Super rapper pose to click pictures with Ryu Min-seok, better known as Keria from T1. The images went viral online instantaneously, and fans flooded X with messages expressing their delight.

Here's how they hilariously reacted on X to seeing the K-pop idol meeting his League of Legends idol, Keria.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On January 29, 2024, SEVENTEEN declared the FOLLOW Again tour, which would be their encore leg. It is reported to have six concert performances in the East Asian cities of Incheon, Osaka, and Yokohama between March and May of the current year.

Moreover, the newly scheduled gigs comply with the final leg of SEVENTEEN's original 20-date FOLLOW tour of Asia. Between July 2023 and January 2024, the boy band performed in South Korea, Japan, Bangkok, the Philippines, and other locations. They also filmed for their variety show NANA Tour in Italy, which has become a fan-favorite since the release of its pilot episode on January 5.

SEVENTEEN has scheduled shows on March 30 and 31 at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in South Korea as part of their FOLLOW Again encore tour. It will be followed by their concert at the Yanmar Stadium in Nagai, Osaka, on May 18 and 19, then at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama on May 25 and 26.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE