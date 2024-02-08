"For the sanity of caratland": SEVENTEEN's Dino hints at the return of their variety show 'Going Seventeen', sending fans into an online frenzy

SEVENTEEN member Dino hinted at a possible return of his band's variety show, Going Seventeen, during his livestream on Weverse on February 6, 2024. Going Seventeen is often referred to as GoSe. Since its release on June 12, 2017, the series has been available for free streaming on YouTube, V Live, and later on Weverse.

According to the main idea of each episode, it shows the band members taking part in a range of tasks, such as role-playing, games, and get-togethers, as well as parodies. It has been a fan favourite for years and as Dino mentioned the show's revival during his livestream on February 6, the fandom rejoiced. One fan wrote on X:

"The utter feeling of happiness": CARATs rejoiced as Dino mentions Going Seventeen will return sooner than they think

While the idol group's popular travel show, NANA TOUR, is going on with each episode being aired on SEVENTEEN's official YouTube channel, fans were taken aback when the band's youngest member gave a spoiler. On February 6, Dino went LIVE on Weverse to meet and interact with his fans, the CARATs. While talking to them, he spilled the details on their variety show, Going Seventeen.

A fan enquired about the comeback date of Going Seventeen aka GoSe, to which the idol responded with:

"I want to tell you so many things too but I can’t spoil it. But if carats are waiting for it, it might return faster than you think."

As a result, the fandom was thrilled over the show's possible comeback since the last episode (Episode 98) was released in November 2023, titled 2023 Best of GOING SEVENTEEN.

Meanwhile, the 13-piece band was given their very own Youth Over Flowers series after playing a game on The Game Caterers 2 set. As per the guidelines of the game, every member of the K-pop group wrote down their desires, with the goal that the production staff would grant them.

They were fortunate to get the highly sought-after SEVENTEEN's Youth Over Flowers coupon after just two attempts, out of a total of sixty wish coupons.

For those who don't know, Youth Over Flowers is a travel-themed variety show in which the production staff plans impromptu getaways for the cast members, who are then pleasantly surprised.

Hoshi later disclosed the name of their program which happened to be the ongoing NANA TOUR which was first aired on January 5, 2024. Fans have been busy watching the shenanigans of 13 men running across Italy.

Nevertheless, fans were in luck to come across a spoiler from the band's youngest member amidst the ongoing fun and chaos of their other favorite show— the NANA TOUR. Admirers rushed to Twitter and expressed their joy and wrote "The world is healing" and "Our weekly free therapy will be back."

Going Seventeen has received recognition for having a substance that appeals to a wide audience, irrespective of age, ethnicity, or fandom. Fans have loved the show, which has attracted enough viewers to develop a sizable fan base.

Numerous media outlets like OSEN News have referred to the program as the "National Web Variety Show" and Harper's BAZAAR Korea called it the "K-pop's Infinite Challenge" on numerous occasions.

