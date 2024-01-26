"Face card got declined": Fans hilariously react to SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu bargaining with a shopkeeper in English in Italy during NANA Tour

On January 26, 2024, a particular clip of Mingyu from SEVENTEEN bargaining with an Italian shopkeeper in Italy resurfaced online. The clip in question is from episode 4 of NANA Tour from their variety YouTube series. Dressed to the nines in white trousers, a white casual shirt tucked in, and a pair of black sunglasses, the HOT vocalist was seen hilariously asking for a discount over a duffle bag.

However, his attempts were in vain as the shop owner politely refused to give him any discount. Fans conjectured online that this could have been due to the fact that he looked like a millionaire while bargaining over a small bag. They went to Twitter and shared their amusing reactions to Mingyu and wrote:

With its intriguing concept, the much-awaited NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN sparked excitement among fans when it was formally announced on Weverse. With an exciting tour around Italy, this next show promises to be a fascinating entertainment program that marks a cooperation between SEVENTEEN and famed variety show presenter Na Young-suk PD.

"I wouldn't give you a discount either": Fans hilariously react to Mingyu bargaining while looking like a rich bachelor

The group's second alternative excursion to Tuscany, Italy, was showcased in the fourth episode. The purpose of this tour is to give members of SEVENTEEN a chance to make some extra cash. Small locations like Pisa, where the idols went on a brief earning tour, and San Gimignano, where they enjoyed taking part in an ice cream competition, were on the program.

The 13 members of SEVENTEEN also got to enjoy the world's greatest gelato, which took first place in a renowned competition. After that, the group took an Italian cooking lesson to master the technique of creating pasta.

In this particular episode, Mingyu is seen trying to purchase a bag while speaking English. While his hold on the language wasn't as refined, fans were impressed to see how much he had improved in English.

His supporters, known as CARATs, were taken on a hilarious roller coaster when he failed miserably to persuade the shop owner to grant him a discount on the duffle bag since it was kept on show on the store floor. The store owner then complimented Mingyu on his endearing appearance, and Mingyu gave her a kind retort. Nevertheless, she flatly declined to reduce the cost.

Here's how CARATs reacted on Twitter and wrote that they wouldn't even give any discount to Mingyu while he looked like a rich millionaire himself.

When SEVENTEEN's NANA Tour debuts on tvN on January 5, 2024, viewers can expect an exciting voyage through Italy. The six-episode series promises to provide viewers with a comprehensive look at the group's summertime adventures, revealing the stunning scenery and cross-cultural interactions they encountered. However, on February 7, 2024, no episode of the variety show will be aired.

Producer Na Young-seok's NANA Tour with the K-pop band is expected to showcase the group's endearing travel experiences. This show gives viewers a personal and enjoyable look at the summertime adventures of a 13-piece boy band in Italy. Apart from the riveting episodes, the partnership has declared the arrival of special products, providing fans with an additional chance to become completely absorbed in the NANA Tour adventure.

Weekly releases of the NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN episodes will showcase the group's colorful travels and engaging conversations. The show's climax is slated for February 16, 2024, providing viewers with a thrilling opportunity to see the culmination of their amusing odyssey to Italy.

