“Era of the subunit”: Carats rejoice as Pledis’ CEO mentions SEVENTEENS’ military enlistment strategy

SEVENTEEN has been making headlines in the last few days, especially due to their impending military enlistment. The 13-piece set from Pledis Entertainment—operated under HYBE Corporation now—will be enrolling in the military soon.

CEO Han Seong-soo mentioned that SEVENTEEN will go on with its operations even if a portion of the group decides to enroll in the military. He added that the band is not required to go into a "military hiatus." This is a benefit and advantageous aspect of having a large group.

"Even if some members of Seventeen enlist in the military, the group will continue its activities. Seventeen is a team without a 'military service hiatus'. This is both a strength and advantage of having multiple members," Han Seong-soo said.

This particular statement was given by CEO Han Seong-soo to the South Korean news outlet Chosun Ilbo. As per the news report published on December 24, 2023, the God of Music band from Pledis Entertainment are keen on remaining active without taking a pause to complete their respective military enlistment, since the band intends on not enlisting together at once.

Fans of the group rejoiced to learn the latest development and reacted to it on Twitter:

"This is actually the smarter decision to make": Fans agree with Pledis' strategy regarding SEVENTEEN's enlistment

The group is on a consistent streak of victory in 2023, with their album FML selling over six million album copies this year to winning their first Daesang award at MAMA. In addition, their fans have been in a constant state of euphoria to witness their favorite thirteen boys address the world at the UNESCO stage to winning Album of the Year Daesang for the first time since their debut in 2015.

Meanwhile, Pledis Entertainment's CEO, Han Seong-soo, expressed his thoughts with the news outlet Chosun Ilbo, stating that eight members of the band will be active at all times even during the SEVENTEEN's military enlistment period.

However, Han Seong-soo did not dwell on further details regarding the band's military enlistment or when the members would start enlisting.

The founder of Pledis Entertainment—which merged with HYBE in 2020— emphasized how coming together due to the merger has enabled him and the popular K-pop group to spread their wings further.

Furthermore, Carats, the official fandom name of SEVENTEEN, collectively agreed that this is a smarter move that will benefit the group members in pursuing their solo endeavors in the meantime.

They took to social media, reiterating their trust in the group members and their choices.

On November 16, 2023, SEVENTEEN attended the UNESCO Youth Forum in Paris to discuss the value of encouraging young people to follow their aspirations, as per the press release issued by UNESCO. At the occasion, which was the first-ever session at the forum devoted to a musical artist, more than 1,300 individuals from all around the world at large participated, featuring delegates from 170 youth organizations and dignitaries from UNESCO's 194 Member States.

Vernon, Mingyu, Joshua, Woozi, Jun, and Seungkwan were the speakers during the session. The group discussed how their collective transformation into a band enabled them to achieve goals they could only have dreamed of as individuals.

They also committed to keep encouraging young people's dreams throughout the world.

In the course of their heritage, the band has consistently elevated optimism and garnered recognition. One very noteworthy testament to this was their recent album, FML, which broke the record for being the best-selling K-pop album ever. The band's most recent album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, is a musical tribute to all they endured together as a group.

The K-pop group urges everyone to participate in these pleasant moments that are conveyed through their album as part of their continuous mission to spread the message of hope and happiness that can be attained through unity.

Currently, the God of Music group is carrying out its "Follow" Asia tour and performing at Fukuoka Dome, Japan, in front of 40,000 spectators.