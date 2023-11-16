"We are beyond proud of you, our boys": CARATs delighted as SEVENTEEN delivers an electrifying performance at UNESCO Youth forum

On November 14, 2023, SEVENTEEN made history as they conducted their own session at the prestigious UNESCO Youth Forum stage held in Paris. They delivered an unforgettable and electrifying performance that made CARATs proud and ecstatic.

Most members of the group, including Seungkwan, Woozi, Jun, Mingyu, Joshua, Vernon, Wonwoo, DK, Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino attended the aforementioned event. The group's leader S.Coups could not attend the Youth Forum session due to his leg injury.

The photos and videos from the UNESCO Youth Forum soon went viral on social media. CARATs were over the moon as they took to social media to express how proud they were of the members and their latest milestone.

"My World": Fans proud of SEVENTEEN's latest achievement

As the members of SEVENTEEN attended the UNESCO Youth Forum, some members of the group also shared meaningful experiences and recounted their stories and the work they have done for mankind.

Seungkwan, Jun, Woozi, Joshua, Vernon, and Mingyu delivered speeches that inspired CARATs.

The group further delivered electrifying renditions of their hit songs, including God of Music, _WORLD, Darl+ing, Headliner, and Together English version on the UNESCO Youth Forum stage.

The people at the scene reacted optimistically to their performance. They enjoyed the soulful vocals of SEVENTEEN, with many capturing pictures of the idols and preserving memories of this historic moment.

The performances commenced with the group grooving to their latest title track, God of Music, from their recent album Seventeenth Heaven. The God of Music performance previously filmed in Jeju Island and was played at the UNESCO forum which received immense amount of love from fans.

They also performed _WORLD, showcasing their soulful vocals and sang Darl+ing, even incorporating choreography on stage. Their Headliner performance created a comforting atmosphere for the crowd.

They further created a chaotic atmosphere by performing God of Music live at the UNESCO Youth Forum and even joined the audience. The members danced and sang, uplifting the mood of everyone present.

Pictures of members being close to fans went viral on social media. Fans were delighted by their performance of the English version of Together on stage.

Fans were also pleased with how far the group has come and appreciated their thoughts about a better future. The group initiated a Going Together campaign with UNESCO, donating proceeds from their Be The Sun Concert.

CARATs are motivated to support the group in their future endeavors for a better future tomorrow.