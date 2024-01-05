“THEIR LIFE LITERALLY A GOSE COMEDY”: Fans react hilariously as SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu reveals the real reason behind the iconic passport chaos story

A hilarious incident took place between members Mingyu and DK or Dokyeom of SEVENTEEN involving the former's passport. This group is often seen pranking each other and this incident became a plus one in it.

On December 3, 2023, a clip surfaced on social media platforms, where Mingyu revealed that he had fallen victim to a notorious move of his bandmate DK, who had hidden his passport to prank him and freak him out. The incident in question took place during the shoot of the NANA SEVENTEEN Tour a few days ago.

Mingyu revealed details about this prank at the "NANA Tour Press Conference" that took place on the above-mentioned date, where these two members were present along with the entire group. This incident was just a small piece of the group's huge humor package.

"Svt a walking sitcom" - Fan reactions to SEVENTEEN's Mingyu revealing Dokyeom as the culprit behind the passport incident

SEVENTEEN, as a whole group, has cultivated a unique identity that embraces the playful side of their personalities. Whether in interviews, reality shows, or social media interactions, the members consistently exhibit a carefree and unfiltered approach to life.

Pranks have become a signature element of SEVENTEEN's dynamic. From surprise ambushes during interviews to elaborate setups on their own variety show, Going Seventeen, the members are always ready to pull a prank or two, even live on the stage.

SEVENTEEN's appearances on various South Korean variety shows have become legendary. Their witty banter, humorous challenges, and willingness to engage in silly competitions showcase a different side of the members, proving that they're not just incredible performers but entertainers in every sense of the word.

Recently, Mingyu revealed one such hilarious prank on international television, which gave the fans a chance for a good laugh. At the NANA Tour Press Conference, the host of the show particularly turned towards Mingyu and asked him a question regarding the prank that involved his passport. To this, he calmly explained what had actually happened and who was the real culprit behind it.

He recounted the story of believing he had misplaced his passport, only to discover it a mere 10 minutes before the flight was scheduled to depart. He shared how even the fans at the airport attempted to assist him in vain. It was later revealed that his bandmate DK had played a prank on him by concealing his passport.

"Honestly, that time, I couldn't find my passport from day one. I found it 10 minutes before the departure time. The fans at the airport helped me a lot. However, in the end I couldn't find it because one of my members took my passport and got on the plane. It's funny, isn't it? That member was this friend of mine, Dokyeom. I was so embarrassed but somehow boarded the plane," Mingyu told the media.

While narrating the incident, Dokyeom was seated next to Mingyu, who affectionately gestured towards DK, exposing him as the prankster by touching his shoulder. In response, DK flashed a mischievous smile, triggering laughter from the fans and everyone present.

Fans were completely tickled by this incident and couldn't get enough of the members' antics. This incident was also a glimpse into why the Super singers are celebrated not just for their talent but for being the masters of mischief in the K-pop scene.

What sets SEVENTEEN apart is their acknowledgement and inclusion of fans in their mischievous endeavors. Rather than just being the recipients of pranks, CARATs often find themselves in on the joke, creating a unique bond between idols and fans.

In a genre where perfection is often emphasized, SEVENTEEN's ability to embrace imperfection, laugh at themselves, and share that laughter with fans has become a breath of fresh air.

Their commitment to bringing joy to the lives of CARATs, both on and off the stage, cements SEVENTEEN's legacy not just as talented artists but as the undisputed pranksters of K-pop. As they continue to captivate audiences worldwide, SEVENTEEN's playful spirit remains a driving force behind their enduring popularity.