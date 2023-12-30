“YESSS END THOSE WEIRDOS”: SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu allegedly hangs up video call after fan asks to see his abs

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu allegedly hung up a video call after a fan asked him to show his abs as a Christmas present. A clip of the recent fansign for the God of Music promotion posted by an X user on Thursday, December 28 went viral in the K-pop community. The inappropriate request by the fan led to the SUPER singer seemingly laughing in disbelief before instantly saying farewell and the call getting cut.

As per the reaction in the video, it was seen that the fan on the other side of the phone call was surprised about the call ending before its stipulated time. Many K-pop fans, not limiting to CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s fandom), welcomed this freedom for idols to hang up on certain “weird” fan calls.

Fan allegedly calls SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu a “potato,” asks to bare his abs

The K-pop community has seen its fair share of inappropriate fan requests across several artists during their video calls. From ZEROBASEONE’s Ricky to Stray Kids’ Felix and ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon, multiple groups have been subjected to uncomfortable questions and requests by fans.

With regards to problematic requests by fans, among the many criticisms that usually arise is one where fans wonder if the K-pop idol or the staff monitoring the call can hang up the call or not.

In the most recent case, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and the staff seemed to have cut the call before its specified time, allegedly due to an inappropriate request by the fan. As per some fans on X, the fan called Mingyu a “potato” and then proceeded to ask him to bare his abs as a Christmas present.

In the clip going viral currently, Mingyu refuses the fan’s request and instantly waves goodbye. A staff’s voice can also be heard in the background. While many believe that it was the idol who hung up the phone, some also mentioned that it might be the staff since they inform the caller when the designated time with a member ends.

However, the original poster on X said that the fan’s shock indicated that the call was cut off in the middle on purpose.

Fans across the K-pop community welcomed the action. They “cheered” as they believed this action could lead to more artists and their staff being able to hang up video calls when the conversations get uncomfortable.

In recent news, SEVENTEEN has had an impressive 2023. Among other achievements, the group ranked ninth on YouTube’s most-watched music video in South Korea (for SUPER), won Daesang - Album of the Year and Daesang - Performance of the Year (for subunit BSS) at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards and even ranked fifth on Billboard’s highest-grossing K-pop tours of 2023 list. The group had a gross earning of $43.3 million with 12 shows.