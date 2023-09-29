"Know your boundaries": Fans angered following ZEROBASEONE Sung Hanbin's uncomfortable fan call enquiring about his relationship with Zhang Hao

On Thursday, September 28, a video of ZEROBASEONE Sung Hanbin's fan call made its way to the internet, leading to a heated debate among netizens, given one person's uncomfortable questions about the idol. Netizens enjoy watching fan calls with ZEROBASEONE and see the members happily interact and spend some time with their fans (ZEROSE). However, in the recent call, when a fan asked if Hanbin kissed his fellow group member, Zhang Hao, the fandom was displeased.

Even the idol, upon hearing the question, looked clearly uncomfortable, and his reaction worried fans all the more. Though the idol responded with a strong no while makine an 'X' with his fingers and answered that the two only hug each other, fans were still enraged and frustrated at the inappropriate question.

Fans also discussed that how people should respect the idol's boundaries and shouldn't overwork or impose "ships" on them.

Expand Tweet

ZEROSE frustrated following a fan's inappropriate question for ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin

The fan, who earned the chance to chat with ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin, posted their conversation online to share it with other netizens. In the post, the fan expressed that they talked to the idol about 79, the pair name for the members Gyuvin and Han Yujin, who are the seventh and ninth members of the group by age order.

Expand Tweet

Fans who've watched Boys Planet would know that owing to Gyuvin and Yujin's friendship as trainees and the fact that they debuted together, the two are comfortably close with each other and aren't too afraid to shower each other with friendly pecks sometimes. However, fans still believe that questions about the same must not be asked to the members.

After talking about how the two often share friendly pecks with each other, the fan moved on to inquire about Sung Hanbin and Zhang Hao. Here's the caption they posted along with their video of the fan call:

"I had talked about 79 kissing (He looked calm). Here, I mentioned hanbin + hao, he was a bit shocked. I wanted to see his reaction, so I jokingly asked if he and would bobo (kiss/pecks) just like 79, since they have a good relationship? Or would there be a difference?"

Upon hearing the fans' question, Sung Hanbin was visibly taken aback, betraying an offended and uncomfortable expression on his face. The idol then immediately made an 'X' with his fingers, strongly denying that he doesn't kiss Zhang Hao and only hugs him from time to time. Many netizens, upon viewing the video, thought that the question was both unnecessary and inappropriate.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Since the two members, Sung Hanbin and Zhang Hao have showcased a great and effortlessly flourishing friendship right from their early days in Boys Planet, fans have always cherished the same. However, recently, the content that focuses on the duo has considerably reduced and have grown scarce after possibly actions taken by WAKONE Entertainment, ZEROBASEONE's agency, to limit and restrict the shippers' activity.

Fans criticize shippers for their inappropriate questions and agendas towards Sung Hanbin and Zhang Hao, which would inevitably make the two K-pop idols uncomfortable and awkward around each other.